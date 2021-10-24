Systweak Software Releases Major Updates in Photos EXIF Editor for Mac Users
The EXIF editing tool has now become macOS 12 ready with some major bug fixes.
Jaipur, India, October 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, a well-known software development firm, has recently launched new updates for its popular EXIF metadata editing application– Photos Exif Editor. With this update, issues such as Focal length, Original Date time, and F-Number have been fixed. Also, the application is now compatible with macOS 12.
Some important features of Photos EXIF Editor are listed below:
- Read And Write EXIF, XMP Metadata, and More
- Supports Various File Formats
- Supports A Variety Of Tags
- Save Presets For Metadata
- Backup Photos’ Original Metadata
- Delete Metadata From Single Or Multiple Files
“We all love capturing and sharing photos. Every image that we capture or share has EXIF data attached to it which can reveal a lot about us. For instance, it can reveal our location, the shutter speed of our camera, device make, and model, time, date, etc. An intruder can misuse these details and attack your privacy. I am glad that with Photos Exif Editor users will be able to edit or delete metadata from images and safeguard privacy,” expressed Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder, CEO, Systweak Software.
Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software, further added, “We have created Photos Exif Editor keeping in mind the security concerns of users. The application makes it easy for users to edit or even delete EXIF, IPTC, and XMP metadata of several photos at once. Moreover, with the latest update, we have fixed issues like Focal length, Original date and time and F-Number issue and also, the application is macOS 12 compatible.”
To learn more about Photos EXIF Editor, please visit the App Store page:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/photos-exif-editor/id1202851767?ls=1&mt=12
About the company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine CIO Review as well. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
