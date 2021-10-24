Tweaking Technologies Rolls Out Major Updates in Duplicate Photo Fixer Pro for Mac Users
The duplicate photo remover now has multilingual support and macOS 12 compatibility.
Jaipur, India, October 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tweaking Technologies, a well-known software development firm has recently rolled out updates for its popular utility Duplicate Photo Fixer Pro. The Duplicate photo finder tool helps users identify and remove duplicate and similar-looking photos both from external and internal storage devices. There are improvements in the User Interface and multilingual support has been added for French, German, and Japanese users. Duplicate Photo Fixer Pro is now compatible with macOS 12, and 64-bit systems.
Mentioned below are the major features of Duplicate Photo Fixer Pro:
- Drag/drop Photos/Folders
- Preview Scanned Results
- Customizable comparison methods
- Auto-Mark Duplicates
- Improved user interface
- Multilingual support for French, German, and Japanese users
CEO and Founder of Tweaking Technologies, Mr. Shrishail Rana, said, “Managing files and storage on a Mac these days is not an easy feat. Hence it is important for us to provide a great way to remove all the useless clutter that sits on your storage without your knowledge. Knowing that Mac lacks a utility to get rid of duplicate photos, Duplicate Photo Fixer is a great way to clear up precious space. I am glad that such a useful tool is now also available to benefit users all across the globe."
“We specialize in creating applications that can help users declutter their Mac and are happy that multilingual support will help more and more users benefit from Duplicate Photo Fixer Pro worldwide. As a result of sheer hard work, Duplicate Photo Fixer Pro will help Mac users declutter their Photo collection even more efficiently. I congratulate the development team for this roll-out and we hope this tool finds trust among both new and old Mac users,” added Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Product Manager.
To learn more about Duplicate Photo Fixer Pro for Mac, please visit the App Store page:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/duplicate-photo-fixer-pro/id1538393638
About the Company: Tweaking Technologies, the leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in a dynamic environment. We believe in providing high-quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
