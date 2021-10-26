Alex Umland Welcomed as New Distribution Sales Coordinator
Green Bay, WI, October 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Carnivore Meat Company®, a frozen and freeze-dried raw pet food manufacturer, welcomes Alexander Umland as Distribution Sales Coordinator. His primary responsibility is to fulfill and process orders for US distributors.
“We are very excited that Alexander will be joining Carnivore Meat Company’s team,” says Jessica Pigeon, Customer Service Manager with Carnivore Meat Company. “He has invaluable experience in sales, procurement and enterprise resource planning that will benefit the company greatly.”
Umland's previous roles as a procurement manager and support chain coordinator included managing logistics, creating more efficient shipment methods, and managing processes to ensure optimum product production. He earned his associate degree in 2019 from McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Illinois.
In addition to order processing and fulfillment, Umland will be responsible for collecting distributor sales data, reporting, maintaining retail store data and providing customer support.
Umland, an Illinois native, is "extremely excited" about his new position in Green Bay as he will be closer to family living in Northeastern Wisconsin.
“It is very exciting to work for a company that is growing so rapidly,” Umland says. “I am very happy to see and contribute to the can-do attitude that Carnivore Meat Company displays in all aspects of business. The most exciting part for me is helping the company grow while also building upon my own skill sets to become a better business professional.”
About Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature's Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. www.carnivoremeat.com
