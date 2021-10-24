Audience Serv Honored as FOCUS Growth Champion 2022
Berlin, Germany, October 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Audience Serv has been named growth champion 2022 by FOCUS Business and the market research institute Statista. The customer acquisition specialist, who more than quadrupled its revenue in the period from 2017 to 2020, ranks fourth place in the area of advertising, marketing, and media.
Together, with the market research institute Statista GmbH, FOCUS Business annually awards 500 German companies with particularly high revenue growth as growth champions. Only 16 companies from the fields of advertising, marketing, and media are among the top 500 companies with the highest turnover this year.
The continued dynamic growth has been driven by innovative direct marketing solutions, reliable services, and high-quality data. Based on that, Audience Serv has successfully supported marketing decision-makers in acquiring new customers and generating leads since 2008.
Daniele Sampaolesi, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Audience Serv: “We are proud of the award and we owe the steady growth in particular to our loyal customers and our dedicated team. The last two years have been a great challenge for all of us, but they also brought many opportunities. So it makes us even more proud that we were able to maintain and even increase our sales significantly."
This is how FOCUS determined the growth champions 2022: To determine the growth champions 2022, the 15,000 companies with the highest turnover were invited to participate from around 2 million companies registered in the commercial register. For all 1,655 participating companies, an average annual growth rate was calculated from the certified sales from 2017 and 2020. The 500 fastest-growing companies were named growth champions 2022.
About Audience Serv
Audience Serv is an international customer acquisition specialist with offices in Berlin, Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Hanoi. Founded in 2008, the company has an experienced and enthusiastic team of more than 80 Audience Experts globally, who are working on developing the perfect method for target group segmentation. Using techniques from machine learning and artificial intelligence, Audience Serv runs highly targeted online campaigns across multiple marketing channels. The company made it their mission to consistently exceed client expectations in terms of both service levels and campaign outcomes.
Press Contact
Elisabeth Pester
Global Marketing Manager
Audience Serv GmbH
+49 30 467 2401-10
