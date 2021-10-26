Steve Muehler Securities Announces Its Private Placement Specialty Insurance Group Spinoff
Steve Muehler Securities, along with the Steve Muehler Commercial Insurance Division, have combined for a Public & Private Offering of Insurance-Linked Securities for “Private Placement Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.”
Los Angeles, CA, October 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Steve Muehler Securities & Steve Muehler Commercial Insurance “Insurance-Linked Securities Capital Markets Advisory Division” will be the exclusive advisor for the forthcoming “Steve Muehler Specialty Commercial,” the “Steve Muehler Standard Commercial” and the “Steve Muehler Personal Insurance Plans” companies. The group of companies plans to pursue an accelerated public offering commencing of a non-controlling ownership stake in the three businesses through the creating of a separate company named “Private Placement Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.”
Steve Muehler, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the rapidly expanding Steve Muehler Group of Companies stated that the, “group of insurance companies have chosen this non-traditional structure for a capital markets offering in an effort to unlock value and improve access to capital.”
While the number of shares of “Private Placement Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.” to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined, the offered shares are expected to represent and economic ownership stake of approximately fifty percent (50%).
Steve Muehler concluded that, “The Offering process, both domestic private and international public, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, however, execution of both the private and public offerings are dependent upon, and subject to, a number of factors and uncertainties, including business and market conditions, and the global COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Additional Online Resources:
About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):
Steve Muehler – Private Placement Debt Markets – www.PPMDebt.com
Steve Muehler – Private Placement Equity Markets – www.PPMEquity.com
Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com
Steve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.com
Steve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com
Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com
Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com
Steve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com
Steve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com
Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com
Steve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.com
Steve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.com
Steve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.com
About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:
Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com
Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler
Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler
AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler
Medium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/
All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties. Steve Muehler is not a Broker Dealer and does not provide, and does not offer to provide, any Broker Dealer related products or services.
News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC
Categories