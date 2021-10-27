"Dead People" to be Released November 9 from Viking Dog
Los Angeles, CA, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Viking Dog is proud to announce the new novel Dead People from Douglas Rappaport will be released November 9. A dark-comic, science fiction/noir tale, the book will be available in hardcover, paperback and e-book on various retail platforms. Presales are now available through Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com
Dead People:
The bad news is that the aliens randomly chose which people to bring back to life. No rhyme or reason. From across time. The good and the bad. To take care of the more evil of these unfortunate returns, the Stringfellows have tasked certain humans with the new occupation of assassin. Following a unique and mysterious point system, the ultimate reward for their bloody work is the chance to bring back someone of their choosing.
Crass and blunt, hitman Mild McMahon only wants to bring back one person: his mother. But to do this he’ll have to kill some of the worst people in history. Given assignments by his talking dog and forced to team up with an unlikely assassin with a near addiction to breath mints, Mild must hunt down a murderers’ row of notorious killers and hope he still has time for coffee.
Rappaport’s previous novel Reckoner received numerous positive reviews and his short fiction has earned several distinctions including an invitation to the exclusive Sirenland Writers Conference in Positano, Italy.
Viking Dog Entertainment is a Los Angeles based entertainment company that produces books, films and podcasts. They published the novel Ascension by Eric Paul Erickson, which has been compared to the works of Dan Brown. Viking Dog produced the award-winning film Truth and the longform interview podcastThe Open Highway.
Praise for Douglas Rappaport’s novel, Reckoner:
“Reckoner is a deftly crafted coming-of-age story that is about grief, forgiveness, and human connection. A truly compelling read from cover to cover, Reckoner lingers in the mind of the reader long after the book itself has been finished and set back upon the shelf.”
- Midwest Book Review
“It's a novel very relative to our times, not only for younger readers approximately the same age, and of a similar mindset to Miles’, for instance, but for any contemporary readers aware of the serious situations so many people are dealing with today.”
- John Pahl, fiction editor for Dunes Review
“(A) very touching story filled with lonely characters all in search of the same two things: love of self and love of others.”
- Viga Boland, Readers’ Favorite
“Time and again, as they read Reckoner, readers will recognize themselves tuning out what is going on in their immediate vicinity while their minds meander into other times, places and spaces... and the trip is fascinating!”
- Vianvi.com
Contact:
Viking Dog Entertainment
vikingdogent@gmail.com
vikingdogentertainment.com
