Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Tall Tales from Afar" by Michael M. Roe
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Tall Tales from Afar a light-hearted collection of short stories by Michael M Roe.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Tall Tales from Afar
Tall Tales from Afar is a sympathetic and at times a bemused look at misunderstandings resulting from social and cultural differences. Nineteen short stories with unexpected endings, some of which are humorous and others as a result of some surprise happening. The stories take place in different parts of the world and include the USA, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Italy, France, Afghanistan, the Caribbean, Australia, Bahrain, China, and the UK.
The stories are a light-read allowing the reader to pick up or put down the book at any moment whether waiting for an appointment, travelling, on holiday, in bed or in hospital. For example:
A Difficult Negotiation relates how business customs can vary in different cultures and how for those unaccustomed to the differences negotiating a contract can have unexpected consequences.
The Penance tells of a young farmhand dominated by a devout mother who presses him to go to the local church to confess his sins with a surprising outcome.
...Plus 17 other stories.
Tall Tales from Afar is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 100 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942356
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.6 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09HZF181M
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TTFA
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Michael M. Roe
Michael was educated in the UK and attended Trinity College Dublin where he studied economics.
He started his career with a bank in the City before accepting a position with an investment company in Lima, Peru.
On leaving the company, he went on to be an emerging markets consultant with the World Bank, a UK government agency and other international agencies which led to assignments in twenty countries across the globe.
The experience generated an interest in how different customs inhibit understanding of alternative political systems, cultures and religions and encouraged him to write this book.
Michael is now retired and lives in the South West of England.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Tall Tales from Afar is a sympathetic and at times a bemused look at misunderstandings resulting from social and cultural differences. Nineteen short stories with unexpected endings, some of which are humorous and others as a result of some surprise happening. The stories take place in different parts of the world and include the USA, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Italy, France, Afghanistan, the Caribbean, Australia, Bahrain, China, and the UK.
The stories are a light-read allowing the reader to pick up or put down the book at any moment whether waiting for an appointment, travelling, on holiday, in bed or in hospital. For example:
A Difficult Negotiation relates how business customs can vary in different cultures and how for those unaccustomed to the differences negotiating a contract can have unexpected consequences.
The Penance tells of a young farmhand dominated by a devout mother who presses him to go to the local church to confess his sins with a surprising outcome.
...Plus 17 other stories.
Tall Tales from Afar is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 100 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942356
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.6 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09HZF181M
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TTFA
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Michael M. Roe
Michael was educated in the UK and attended Trinity College Dublin where he studied economics.
He started his career with a bank in the City before accepting a position with an investment company in Lima, Peru.
On leaving the company, he went on to be an emerging markets consultant with the World Bank, a UK government agency and other international agencies which led to assignments in twenty countries across the globe.
The experience generated an interest in how different customs inhibit understanding of alternative political systems, cultures and religions and encouraged him to write this book.
Michael is now retired and lives in the South West of England.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories