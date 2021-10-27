KBA Training and Unique Group to Offer Diving Courses in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates
KBA Training and Unique Group renews a partnership that commenced since 2015.
Singapore, Singapore, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Training Provider, KBA Training Centre Pte. Ltd. (KBAT), is pleased to announce their renewed partnership with Unique Group to offer diving courses in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Unique Group is one of the world's leading integrated subsea and offshore solutions provider. Through the partnership, the following courses will be conducted in South Africa and the UAE:
- IMCA Trainee Air Diving Supervisor Course
- IMCA Assistant Life Support Technician (ALST) Course
- Deck Decompression Chamber Operator Course
- Dive Technician Course (including the Kirby Morgan DSI Helmet and Band Mask Maintenance and Repair)
Speaking about the agreement, Venkatesh Rao, Regional Vice-President for the Middle East at Unique Group commented, "As leading manufacturers of commercial diving and life support equipment, we are delighted to continue our partnership with KBAT to offer some of their key IMCA certified courses, Kirby Morgan DSI Helmet and Band Mask Maintenance training and bespoke competence development courses once again. This addition will further our goal to become a one-stop provider of technology and knowledge in the industry."
Darren Brunton, Managing Director of KBAT added, "After a long period of nearly two years, we look forward to engaging with face-to-face training again in the UAE. Working with Unique Group has always proven to be successful as two industry leaders in their own business area, collaborating to provide key solutions to develop individual's training and competence. We look forward to the renewed and continued partnership and providing opportunities for our students and clients once again for face-to-face training."
For further information, please contact KBA Training at Tel: +65 6542 4984 or send us an email at courses@kbatraining.org or visit our website at www.kbatraining.org for more information.
Contact
KBA Training Centre Pte. Ltd.Contact
Ms. Ursula Lim
+65 6542 4984
www.kbatraining.org
marketing@kbassociates.org
