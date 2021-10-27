Groupize Strengthens Leadership Team with New CMO Amid Strong Growth
Tech marketing veteran Ivana Johnston joins Groupize as Chief Marketing Officer in support of the company’s significant growth and demand for its solutions and services.
Boston, MA, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Groupize, the industry’s most innovative platform for meetings and event management, today announced the appointment of Ivana Johnston as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Johnston will use her extensive background to lead the company’s global integrated marketing and brand strategies.
Alisa de Gaspe Beaubien, CEO of Groupize, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ivana at this exciting time as we step into the acceleration phase of our company’s journey. She brings extraordinary business expertise and marketing leadership to Groupize. Her vision and in-depth understanding of the enterprise SaaS marketing landscape will be invaluable as we continue to lead the transformation of meetings and events management technology for the digital age. After working closely with her for many years, we are delighted to welcome her inspiration and expertise.”
Johnston is a high-impact marketing executive with a proven track record in marketing complex software solutions by leveraging brand building and reinvention, product marketing, public relations, and omnichannel strategies. Most recently, she was a co-founder and managing partner at Puzzle Partner, a B2B marketing firm, where she was instrumental in transforming the performance of multiple travel and hospitality technology brands, resulting in successful acquisitions or public equity offerings. She has also held formative senior-level positions at various technology, software, and media companies, including Northwind, PMI, and Asurion.
“Groupize has an outstanding culture of innovation excellence, and I am excited and honored to work alongside the team that is known for delivering a modern, customer-centric platform that people love to use,” said Johnston. “With such a visionary leadership team, Groupize is uniquely positioned to transform how businesses across all verticals manage the risk, spend, compliance, and attendee experience of virtual, hybrid, and in-person meetings and events. I look forward to helping accelerate the brand’s strong momentum in the months and years to come.”
The appointment comes at a time of unprecedented demand for Groupize products as travel, expense, and meetings converge. More companies are switching to Groupize to simplify and manage their virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. There is also an influx of investment in the $1.15 trillion event technology category, with companies like Cvent going public with a $5.3 billion valuation and newcomers like Hopin raising more than $1 billion in just two years, currently at a $7.75 billion valuation.
To learn more, visit groupize.com.
About Groupize
Groupize is the industry’s most innovative platform for global enterprise-wide meeting and event management. Winner of the Phocuswright Innovation Award, the Skift Corporate Travel Innovators, and voted BTNs Top 25 Most Influential, Groupize has reimagined the fragmented legacy landscape into a visionary universe of modern, DIY enterprise tools with limitless possibilities.
Built from the ground up to centralize and simplify the complex meeting and event planning process, the Groupize platform is up and running quickly and seamlessly, delivering a scalable, cost-effective solution that can work with or replace existing tools and technology investments. From sourcing to attendee management and registration, the cloud-based system is designed for any size event. It is easy to use for everyone, from casual meeting organizers to event-planning pros.
Leading organizations across all industries, including Higher Education, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Retail, Financial, and Technology trust Groupize to maximize ROI and manage the risk, spend, compliance, and attendee experience of virtual, hybrid, and in-person meetings and events.
Founded in 2012, Groupize is a privately held company headquartered in Boston, MA.
For more information, please call 1.855.GROUPIZE, or visit groupize.com.
Alisa de Gaspe Beaubien, CEO of Groupize, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ivana at this exciting time as we step into the acceleration phase of our company’s journey. She brings extraordinary business expertise and marketing leadership to Groupize. Her vision and in-depth understanding of the enterprise SaaS marketing landscape will be invaluable as we continue to lead the transformation of meetings and events management technology for the digital age. After working closely with her for many years, we are delighted to welcome her inspiration and expertise.”
Johnston is a high-impact marketing executive with a proven track record in marketing complex software solutions by leveraging brand building and reinvention, product marketing, public relations, and omnichannel strategies. Most recently, she was a co-founder and managing partner at Puzzle Partner, a B2B marketing firm, where she was instrumental in transforming the performance of multiple travel and hospitality technology brands, resulting in successful acquisitions or public equity offerings. She has also held formative senior-level positions at various technology, software, and media companies, including Northwind, PMI, and Asurion.
“Groupize has an outstanding culture of innovation excellence, and I am excited and honored to work alongside the team that is known for delivering a modern, customer-centric platform that people love to use,” said Johnston. “With such a visionary leadership team, Groupize is uniquely positioned to transform how businesses across all verticals manage the risk, spend, compliance, and attendee experience of virtual, hybrid, and in-person meetings and events. I look forward to helping accelerate the brand’s strong momentum in the months and years to come.”
The appointment comes at a time of unprecedented demand for Groupize products as travel, expense, and meetings converge. More companies are switching to Groupize to simplify and manage their virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. There is also an influx of investment in the $1.15 trillion event technology category, with companies like Cvent going public with a $5.3 billion valuation and newcomers like Hopin raising more than $1 billion in just two years, currently at a $7.75 billion valuation.
To learn more, visit groupize.com.
About Groupize
Groupize is the industry’s most innovative platform for global enterprise-wide meeting and event management. Winner of the Phocuswright Innovation Award, the Skift Corporate Travel Innovators, and voted BTNs Top 25 Most Influential, Groupize has reimagined the fragmented legacy landscape into a visionary universe of modern, DIY enterprise tools with limitless possibilities.
Built from the ground up to centralize and simplify the complex meeting and event planning process, the Groupize platform is up and running quickly and seamlessly, delivering a scalable, cost-effective solution that can work with or replace existing tools and technology investments. From sourcing to attendee management and registration, the cloud-based system is designed for any size event. It is easy to use for everyone, from casual meeting organizers to event-planning pros.
Leading organizations across all industries, including Higher Education, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Retail, Financial, and Technology trust Groupize to maximize ROI and manage the risk, spend, compliance, and attendee experience of virtual, hybrid, and in-person meetings and events.
Founded in 2012, Groupize is a privately held company headquartered in Boston, MA.
For more information, please call 1.855.GROUPIZE, or visit groupize.com.
Contact
Groupize.comContact
Ivana Johnston
1-508-232-7719
https://www.groupize.com
Ivana Johnston
1-508-232-7719
https://www.groupize.com
Categories