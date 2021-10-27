iPOP Alumni Albert Tsai Cast in New Snap Original Series "Action Royale"
Los Angeles, CA, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- IPOP Alumni Albert Tsai has been cast in an upcoming Snap Original series. "Action Royale," a scripted short-form series for Snapchat, released their first official trailer for the show earlier this month. In the series, Albert plays the role of Henry as a series regular. The Snap series stars Sons of Anarchy’s Kim Coates and is described as “Rounders for videogames.”
The action-thriller follows a teenager, Trilby (Nicholas Hamilton), who starts an underground e-sports gambling ring to pay off his father’s debt. When he and his gaming phenom best friend Regina "Reggie" Ruiz (Haleigh Hekking) find themselves over their heads, things turn dangerous. The series is expected to be the platform’s biggest bet in the original series space.
Episodes for the series have been premiering periodically throughout the month, with over 55,000 subscribers already tuning in since its debut. Snapchat users can stream episodes 1-7 now on the app.
Albert Tsai has continued to garner success since attending iPOP LA. The alum has gone on to star in many hit TV series and blockbuster films. Albert’s leading roles include Trophy Wife, Dr. Ken, Coop, and Cami Ask the World. Albert’s breakout role on Trophy Wife earned him a "Best Supporting Actor" nomination from the 2014 Critics' Choice Television Awards. With regard to his film work, Albert recently starred in the hit DreamWorks film "Abominable." Albert is currently represented by Coast to Coast Talent Group and Treadwell Entertainment.
About iPOP!
iPOP promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
