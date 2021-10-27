iPOP Alum Olivia Holt and Chase Dillon Land on Variety’s 2021 Power of Young Hollywood Impact List
iPOP Alumni Olivia Holt and Chase Dillon were among the top listed on this year’s Variety Power of Young Hollywood Impact List.
Los Angeles, CA, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iPOP Alumni Olivia Holt and Chase Dillon were among this year’s top recipients on Variety’s Young Hollywood Impact List. The talented performers have continued to experience trailblazing careers since attending iPOP LA. After a critically acclaimed role as the young Homer in Barry Jenkin’s "The Underground," Chase quickly rose to fame. Olivia, of course, has been on a series of consistent accomplishments from "Kickin’ It" to her most recent project "Cruel Summer."
The 2021 Variety Power of Young Hollywood issue highlights talent from today’s 25-and-under set making an impact in the entertainment industry. In Chase’s feature for the issue, Variety stated the following:
“The preternaturally talented and poised Dillon, who is 11, electrified audiences as Homer in Barry Jenkins’ Amazon Prime series 'The Underground Railroad.' Dillon’s nuanced performance is striking, and he credits Jenkins for helping everyone get through the challenging material. 'Barry made me, and the cast, and crew, comfortable. It was just amazing. He wouldn’t rest until everybody was comfortable,' he says. Dillon also credits Jenkins with inspiring him to write and direct his own material. He’s got an animated short on deck while looking ahead to stretch his talent in more dramas, comedies, and even superhero roles.”
For Olivia’s Feature, Variety stated the following:
“Holt’s made an impact on Freeform’s ”Cruel Summer,” the network’s most-watched show, and she also starred in Freeform’s Marvel series “Cloak and Dagger.” Holt, 23, says that the experience of working on “Cruel Summer” was incredibly rewarding: ”Everyone worked so hard on this show, during the pandemic, making it the best it could be.” Along with acting, Holt is set to release her album and has already generated singles like: ”Generous,” “History,” “Phoenix,” and the latest, ”Next,” released in June. Holt sees her music as evolving. ”This new area of music for me feels untouchable. I’ve been making music since I was 15 years old, and I’m now entering my mid-20. I have new tastes, new experiences, and I feel like I’ve finally solidified my vision for my music career.”
The accomplished list includes such notable figures as Amanda Gorman, Charlie and Dixie D'Amelio, and Jack Harlow.
Both Chase Dillon and Olivia Holt experienced a quick rise to stardom after attending iPOP LA.
About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560 | info@ipopla.com
