Book Publicity Services Announces Book Signing Event for Katerina Canyon at Oh Hello Again Bookstore in Seattle, WA
Katerina Canyon, an Award-Winning Poet & Best Selling Author, will be at Oh Hello Again bookstore for a poetry reading and book signing.
Seattle, WA, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Katerina Canyon, an Award-Winning Poet, Best Selling Author, civil rights activist, and essayist, will be at Seattle’s newest bookstore Oh Hello Again on November 20th at 7:30PM for a poetry reading and book signing. The event is free and open to the public. Katerina will be discussing her latest poetry collection Surviving Home (published by Kelsay Books, November 9, 2021). Surviving Home is a reflection on African American heritage and up-bringing, racism, and abuse.
Concisely arresting and challenging the beliefs of family and the fantasies of tradition, the poems in Surviving Home show that home is a place that you endure rather than a place where you are nurtured. With unyielding cadence and unparalleled sadness and warmth, Katerina Canyon contemplates the prejudice and limitations buried in a person's African American heritage: parents that seem to care for you with one hand and slap you with the other, the secret desires to be released from the daily burdens of life, as well as the surprising ways a child chooses to amuse herself. Finding resilience in the unexpected, this collection tears down the delicate facades of family.
“A harrowing collection by a Pushcart Prize–nominated poet…” – Kirkus Reviews
Oh Hello Again is located at 324 15th Ave. E in Seattle, WA, 98112. You can learn more at https://ohhelloagain.com
About the Author
Katerina Canyon is a 2020 and 2019 Pushcart Prize Nominee. Her stories have been published in The New York Times, The Huffington Post, and Folks. Her poetry has been published in CatheXis Northwest, The Esthetic Apostle, Into the Void, Black Napkin, and Waxing & Waning.
Her first book of poetry, Changing the Lines, was released in August 2017. This work is a conversation between mother and daughter as they examine what it means to operate within the world as black women
From 2000 to 2003, she served as the Poet Laureate of Sunland-Tujunga. During that time, she started a poetry festival and ran several poetry readings.
She has a B.A. in English, International Studies and Creative Writing from Saint Louis University and a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School at Tufts University.
Her latest book, Surviving Home, will be released on November 9, 2021, published by Kelsay Books. It is currently available for pre-sale: https://www.poetickat.com/product-page/surviving-home
Katerina Canyon currently lives in Seattle, WA. Readers can connect with her on Instagram, Twitter, Goodreads, and Facebook.
To learn more, go to https://www.poetickat.com/ or https://bookpublicityservices.com/surviving-home-katerina-canyon/
