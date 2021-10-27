Loveforce International Releases New Singles by Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis and the Loveforce Collective
On Friday, October 29th, Loveforce International will release three new digital singles and give away a Scary Halloween-oriented e-book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, October 29th, Loveforce International will release three new digital singles. The Singles will be by Honey Davis, Billy Ray Charles and The Loveforce Collective. Loveforce International will also give away the e-book version of Stories Of The Supernatural Volume 1, by author Mark Wilkins in honor of the new digital singles.
Honey Davis new single is “Small Apartment.” The song is an upbeat Blues-Rock song. The lyric is about a guy who needs a small apartment (away from his girlfriend) to take his new friends to. The song has already had a bit of notoriety. It was featured on a segment of The Ellen Degeneres show.
Billy Ray Charles new song is entitled “2020 Was A Helluva Year.” It is a Southern Soul / R&B tribute to the year 2020. That year will likely be earmarked as a major year in history as, among other things, it was the year that the COVID-19 Pandemic began. Charles, among others, would never of imagined that COVID-19 would still be with us in October 2021.
The Loveforce Collective’s “You’ve Got A Hold Over Me” is a singer-songwriter Pop song. Instrumentally, it has nothing but a piano and vocal but the arrangement attempts to draw the listener in. The lyric is about the power of love to draw someone in, replace the negatives in one’s life with positives and give people the courage to try new things.
The Book being given away is the e-book version Stories of The Supernatural Volume 1, by author Mark Wilkins. Both the English and Spanish (Historias de lo sobrenatural: Volumen 1). The book has short stories about Ghosts, Demonic creatures and Death incarnate.
“We’ve got a mixed bag of releases this week and we are giving away a scary book Just in time for Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos!” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, October 29th only. The three new digital singles will be distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
