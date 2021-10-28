Codiant Showcased Its Digital Transformation Solutions at GITEX Global 2021
Codiant - a Yash Technologies Company showcased its digital transformation products and services at Dubai trade show GITEX Global.
East Moline, IL, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In this transitioning phase of new normal arrived after the menacing pandemic, the key priority is only business continuity with full resilience. Where Digital Transformation is the only catalyst to help industries accelerate with the highest speed and resilience.
Codiant - A Yash Technologies Company gained its early vision to successfully foster and strengthen businesses with the transformative power of its digital products and services and pull their heads above the water. In this run of defending and reshaping the market, GITEX Global emerged as the largest and the most impressive Information and Communications Technology (ICT) event that facilitated the company(s) to participate and exhibit their products and services.
GITEX Global, dubbed as the world's biggest technology show, was being organized from October 17 to 21 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition united international innovators in artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, Blockchain, quantum computing, Fintech, and immersive marketing. All the tech giants showcased their latest technologies to thousands of visitors during the five-day show.
Wherein, Codiant exhibited a series of favorable business cases and technology products for different industries ranging from Healthcare, eCommerce, Fitness, Learning Management, Real Estate, Transportation and, more to take a leap to the new technological age.
With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating disruption in the healthcare ecosystem, and with MENA’s primary goal shifting towards the prevention and effective management of chronic conditions, Codiant also exhibited the power of its Digital Healthcare technologies solutions that unfolds Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring to strengthen the Health System Response to COVID-19 & mitigating the longstanding restraints in MENA.
Codiant exhibited its Design, Strategy, and Technology Services at Booth #A50-Hall 7. “It was a rewarding participation with an action-packed 5 days event that helped the company open the doors of new opportunities to better serve their prospective clients looking for digital transformation solutions in the MENA region,” said Deependra Singh, Business Development Manager at Codiant.
The company also extended its gratitude to visitors for taking their time out to visit their booth and talk about the future-proof Enterprise Mobility and Web Solutions.
If you're looking to build a resilient high-performing and agile digital enterprise that can help you to act quickly and scale for the next normal, contact Codiant, as their experts will help you to revitalize the core capabilities of your business through their future-proof IT solutions.
For more information about their recent visit to GITEX Technology Week and their Mobility offerings, visit at: www.codiant.com
Contact
Mr. Vikrant Jain
+1-309-278-0633
www.codiant.com
