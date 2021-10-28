RAMPF – Holistic Solutions for Polyurethane Upcycling
UTECH 2021 – Tailor-made recycled polyols / Chemical processes and multifunctional recycling plants for post-consumer and industrial residues.
Pirmasens, Germany, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Eco Solutions is presenting high-quality recycled polyols together with chemical processes and multifunctional plants for the upcycling of polyurethane residues at the UTECH 2021 trade fair from November 16 to 18 in Maastricht – Booth D37.
Customized recycled polyols
Recycled polyols developed and produced by RAMPF Eco Solutions meet the highest quality standards. The made-to-measure systems RECYPOL® (ether and ester polyols based on polyurethane materials), PETOL® (ester polyols based on PET or PSA), and biopolyols (based on renewable raw materials) are used worldwide in a multitude of applications, including in the automotive, aerospace, construction, electrical/electronics, energy technology, filter, household appliance, medical technology, rail, ship and wood/furniture industries.
Innovative chemical recycling processes for high-quality products
Recycled polyols are manufactured by processing post-consumer residues such as used mattresses, furniture, car seats, motorcycle seats, and fitness and leisure items. Industrial waste such as insulation materials is also recycled. For this, polyurethane is broken down into its basic chemical components and processed in such a way that the recycled polyols are at the very least comparable with polyols otherwise obtained from fossil raw materials – both in terms of quality and technical properties. They can therefore be used directly in the production process for new products.
The company based in Pirmasens, Germany, has also developed chemical processes that enable PET/PSA, other polyesters (PLA, PC, PHB), and renewable or bio-based raw materials such as vegetable oils to be used as feedstock for the manufacture of recycled polyols.
Multifunctional plants for polyol manufacturing
RAMPF Eco Solutions is the market-leading partner for the design, development, and construction of multifunctional plants for the manufacture of customized recycled polyols using polyurethane waste materials, PET/PSA, polyesters such as PLA and PHB, as well as biomonomers. The plants allow customers to manufacture their own polyols onsite, which can then be fed directly back into the production process.
For this, RAMPF Eco Solutions combines its many years of experience both in developing innovative chemical solutions and industrial plant construction – the result is a unique proposition for the market. Leading plastics producers from Germany, France, Russia, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates are using these cutting-edge multifunctional recycling plants.
