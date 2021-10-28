Check Point Software Brings InfoSec Institute’s Award-Winning Security Awareness Training to Leading Cyber Solutions Platform
Check Point Software customers will now be able to redeem learning credits to 2,000+ InfoSec IQ education resources.
Madison, WI, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- InfoSec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced it has partnered with Check Point Software Technologies to bring its award-winning security awareness training and phishing simulator to the Check Point Technology Partner Alliance. Check Point Software is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally.
The new partnership equips Check Point Software clients with additional resources to secure the human element of cybersecurity with access to over 2,000 InfoSec IQ awareness training modules, phishing simulations, assessments, supporting resources and more. More than 100,000 organizations can now purchase InfoSec IQ with Check Point learning credits to boost employee security awareness, reduce business risk and meet compliance.
“We’re excited to partner with Check Point Software to equip even more organizations and individuals with the knowledge and confidence to outsmart cybercrime,” said Jack Koziol, InfoSec CEO and founder. “Cybersecurity awareness and skills like password and email security play critical roles in the success of any professional in today’s digital world. Partnering with Check Point enables us to expand our reach into new markets and help even more employees stay cyber-secure at work and home.”
A Leader in the 2020 Forrester Wave for Security Awareness and Training, InfoSec IQ equips organizations with everything needed to prepare employees to detect, report and defeat cybercrime. The platform also features the newly released InfoSec IQ Cybersecurity Culture Survey, an innovative way for Check Point customers to measure security culture by analyzing employee attitudes and perceptions towards cybersecurity and security training efforts.
“In today’s digital world and hybrid work environments, it is essential that employees and organizations have access to cyber awareness training that gives them the knowledge to help prevent incidents,” said Shay Solomon, director for business development & cyber security knowledge. “InfoSec IQ not only provides thousands of resources for customers to choose from and the ability to build customized programs to meet their needs, but also takes an experiential approach to keep learners engaged. We’re excited to partner with InfoSec to offer Check Point customers best-in-class security awareness training to help reduce business risk and boost employee engagement around this critical topic.”
Check Point Cybersecurity Learning Credits (CLCs) enable customers to maximize their cybersecurity investment and easily purchase credits for multiple services. Check Point Software clients can redeem CLCs for many enablement packages, including certification training, pentesting training, exam vouchers, CPX, consulting, optimization, virtual labs, security awareness and more.
www.checkpoint.com/training/smartawareness/ to enroll in InfoSec IQ and Check Point’s Security Solutions.
About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry-leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device-held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one-point control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.
About InfoSec
InfoSec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on InfoSec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from InfoSec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow InfoSec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
Contact
InfoSecContact
Kate Rodgers
608-243-7765
infosecinstitute.com
