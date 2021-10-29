Industry Leaders from UK's The Relocation Consultancy Join Coppergate Global, a Division of National Corporate Housing
Greenwood Village, CO, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Coppergate Global, a division of National Corporate Housing, announced that Jenny Hogan and Sharon Gill, highly regarded UK-based destination services professionals with The Relocation Consultancy (TRC), have joined Coppergate. National, a global leader in talent mobility services, has a strong corporate housing and serviced apartment presence in the UK. The addition of Hogan and Gill enables Coppergate to offer complimentary destination services in the UK.
The team expansion is the most recent in a series of strategic growth moves for National, as the company pursues expansion plans for multiple services lines in response to increasing customer demand worldwide. National has successfully provided accommodation solutions and related mobility services for its clients in more than 80 countries worldwide. As other corporate housing firms announce reduced service offerings, National continues to expand services while maintaining a focus on delivering exceptional experiences.
Hogan, who has been the principal owner and Managing Director of TRC since 2009, said, "After our first call with National, I was taken in by their enthusiasm, warmth, and commitment to exceptional service. I always had visions of growing TRC but worried that our personal service would be diluted by doing so. After speaking to National, I realized that under their umbrella, we could retain the bespoke service we offer our clients and at the same time expand to offer this unique service to National clients too. National is committed to expanding its global footprint, and part of this vision includes offering in-house, high-quality, bespoke relocation services for its clients in the UK. National shares the same ethos and commitment to people and service as TRC, and I cannot think of a better match! I am excited and enthusiastic to join with this wonderful team of people."
"We have admired TRC and the quality of service they provide to their clients. We feel fortunate to have found such capable, service-oriented professionals to meet our clients' growing need for destination services in the UK. Jenny and Sharon are the ideal foundation for this and National's ongoing strategic global expansion plan," said Kerrie Wiseman, National's Senior Vice President, Destination, Rental & Travel Services.
Hogan will serve as Managing Director of Coppergate Global's UK division. She joined TRC in 2005, following a career with Barclays Bank, predominantly as a key decision-maker, where she focused on building commercial resilience and efficiencies. Hogan led the re-launch of TRC in 2006, modernizing multiple systems and processes to improve the customer journey. She is a graduate of the Managing Global Mobility program administered by the European Academy of Relocation Professionals and has held the designation of Freeman with the London Company of Entrepreneurs since 2015, where she volunteers on the Communications Committee.
Gill, a valued TRC team member since 2014, will assume the role of Operations Manager. She has been integral in growing the company into a highly respected destination services provider. With a strong background in customer service, training, and operations, Sharon brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the team.
About National Corporate Housing
Founded in 1999, National Corporate Housing is a global multi-brand corporate housing company that provides fully furnished, temporary housing throughout the United States, Canada, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. National's unique business model offers a Single Source Solution® for temporary living, including furnished apartments, international serviced apartments, rental assistance, destination services, corporate travel, insurance housing, and talent solutions.
Coppergate Global, a Division of National Corporate Housing, now offers over 600 local experts and licensed professionals across the US, as well as services around the globe. Coppergate has decades of experience in partnering with relocation management firms, corporations large and small that need to relocate employees, and individuals relocating individuals worldwide. Our expertise and scope place us among the largest and most experienced relocation experts worldwide.
For more information, please visit NationalCorporateHousing.com.
About The Relocation Consultancy
TRC built its reputation by providing a truly personal touch. It has been known for its team of friendly, expert relocation specialists who offer tailored relocation services and assistance during all stages of a move. As a respected relocation company servicing the UK, TRC has built solid relationships with top local area consultants and a vast network of contacts. This has enabled TRC to provide clients with bespoke packages at competitive rates. The result is a highly tailored, personalized service for the employee, which helps them settle comfortably into their new role at work without distraction.
