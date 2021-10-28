Tucker Company Worldwide Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary
The oldest, privately held freight brokerage in North America, Tucker Company Worldwide celebrates 60 years of business.
Haddonfield, NJ, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tucker Company Worldwide recently celebrated its 60th anniversary with employees, friends and family at Tavistock Country Club. Specializing in temperature-controlled, oversized, high-value and high-security shipments, Tucker also has a history of professionalism and leadership.
Founded in 1961, Tucker Company Worldwide has been family-owned and operated for 60 years. Currently owned by Jeff Tucker and Jim Tucker, third-generation CEO and COO respectively, they continue the legacy by helping transportation professionals for some of the world’s top brands ensure the safe, on-time delivery of their freight using carefully designed procedures, cutting-edge technologies, and award-winning service. The Tucker family has built an outstanding reputation in the industry with Tucker Company Worldwide being the most respected name in North American freight transportation.
“Jim and I are so incredibly proud of the outstanding team we have the pleasure of collaborating with each day and we were happy we could celebrate our milestone anniversary together,” said Jeff Tucker, CEO. “We are honored to be third-generation owners of the business our grandfather and father built and believe in the importance of investing generously in our people, business, industry, and local community. By applying our core values in everything we do, we remain focused on our goals and continuous improvement which drives our business forward successfully.”
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America, specializing in notoriously complicated freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at www.tuckerco.com.
Founded in 1961, Tucker Company Worldwide has been family-owned and operated for 60 years. Currently owned by Jeff Tucker and Jim Tucker, third-generation CEO and COO respectively, they continue the legacy by helping transportation professionals for some of the world’s top brands ensure the safe, on-time delivery of their freight using carefully designed procedures, cutting-edge technologies, and award-winning service. The Tucker family has built an outstanding reputation in the industry with Tucker Company Worldwide being the most respected name in North American freight transportation.
“Jim and I are so incredibly proud of the outstanding team we have the pleasure of collaborating with each day and we were happy we could celebrate our milestone anniversary together,” said Jeff Tucker, CEO. “We are honored to be third-generation owners of the business our grandfather and father built and believe in the importance of investing generously in our people, business, industry, and local community. By applying our core values in everything we do, we remain focused on our goals and continuous improvement which drives our business forward successfully.”
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America, specializing in notoriously complicated freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at www.tuckerco.com.
Contact
Tucker Company WorldwideContact
DeAnna Swinton
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
DeAnna Swinton
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
Categories