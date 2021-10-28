Worldwide Discipleship Association Presents Free Webinar on “Welcoming People Well"
Fayetteville, GA, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) will present a free webinar on "Welcoming People Well: Assimilation Strategies" on November 3, from 12:00 - 1:00 pm ET. The event will be on Zoom. Lesley Deyton, Minister of Assimilation and Development at New Hope Baptist Church, will lead the webinar.
WDA reports that the webinar will include 30 minutes of instruction and discussion, followed by a brief Q&A. The training will cover helping every person who comes to your church or ministry connect well, giving first-time visitors a pathway to be part of your church and ministry, and more.
Webinar registration is now open for free and will close on November 2. Register online at wdaleadershipinstitute.com/welcoming-well.
“Welcoming and engaging guests to your church is essential," said Lesley Deyton. "We foster growth as believers and as people through relationships. If our guests feel wanted and cared for by the way we respond to them, they are more likely to return and engage with our mission. In this webinar we will discuss strategies you can implement right away to connect with each person and family that visits your church.”
Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro-Atlanta area since 1974.
Jordan Stafford (Marketing Coordinator)
770-460-1337
www.disciplebuilding.org/
Or contact Jennifer McClin (Director of Generosity)
