Vitex LLC Introduces X-Link, a Fully Customizable All-In-One Fiber Optic KVM Extender
Englewood Cliffs, NJ, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic extenders to commercial AV and medical industries, announced today the launch of X-Link, a fully customizable pure fiber KVM extender capable of supporting 8K resolutions.
Supporting 8K video and up to 4:4:4 color, X-Link is a fully customizable platform delivering pure signal integrity from point to point at exceptional speeds. DisplayPort or HDMI for high-definition video; multi-channel audio; IR transmission for remote control; USB for video camera and hard drive server; TOSLINK for Audio Return Channel (ARC); Ethernet to support Internet content and/or IP control to a smart TV or network device, can be transmitted on a single fiber optic cable (included) up to 1000 feet.
Connections between the transmitter and receiver are made through a slim pre-terminated MPO fiber optic cable.
Features
- Fully customizable – option to choose signals
- Supports 8K resolution for crystal clear images
- Fiber connection ensures secure data transfer
- Easily connect multiple monitors
- Thin MPO fiber makes installation simple even in tight spaces
- All signals carried over single fiber optic cable for a clean connection
Supported signals
X-Link supports a host of signals including DisplayPort 1.4/1.2, HDMI 2.1/2.0, USB 3.2/2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, RS-232, Audio and TOSLINK.
More information on X-Link can be found at https://vitextech.com/product/x-link/.
“The most powerful feature of X-Link is its’ flexibility,” said Michael Ko, Director of Business Development at Vitex. “Our customers are in many industries from medical to industrial to Pro AV and we have seen that the signals they need to transport are different. X-Link is unique in that the customer can choose the signals they need, and we will customize X-Link for them.”
To test a sample or watch a demo, contact us at sales@vitextech.com.
About Vitex
Vitex is a leader in providing high performance photonics solutions for fiber optic communications, Pro AV, and video transmission markets. Since 2003, Vitex has been working with high quality manufacturers in Asia to serve customers in North America. Vitex was founded in February 2003 and is based in New Jersey, USA.
Contact
Michael Ko
201-296-0145
www.vitextech.com
