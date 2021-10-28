Powher Sound Launches Indiegogo Campaign
Celebrating women in music with a game changing album.
New York, NY, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This true story is of a 21-year-old woman who travelled from her beloved Paris, France to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams of becoming an international recording artist. After a series of traumatic events and being kept imprisoned by a stranger, she managed to escape with the help of a Baptist preacher. One day, while attending his church service, an old woman approached her and announced, somewhat prophetically, that the young woman would one day “speak to millions.” Unknowingly, at this time, the first seeds of Powher Sound were sown.
The music industry has seen a number of iconic female artists throughout its history inspiring whole generations. If this story seems familiar, it is because many women have followed similar paths with most giving in to the insurmountable, and often predatory obstacles that face them. Many female celebrities have come forward and shared their experiences as young up and coming artists. Pop Queens like Madonna and Lady Gaga have spoken out. In recent years, the incredible rise of the #MeToo movement, has highlighted the vulnerability of women in the entertainment industry in an unprecedented way.
Powher Sound is a pioneering project by artist and producer Muse L’Artiste. Its aim is to further the interests of women in music by helping to contribute to a safer infrastructure and environment for women to advance their careers in the entertainment industry. It also seeks to tackle the under representation of women behind the scenes of the music industry by working exclusively with a team of female producers and artists to create a game changing album.
Powher Sound has launched a crowdfunding campaign in conjunction with Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/Powher/x
www.powhersound.com
