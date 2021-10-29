Always Patsy Cline at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In a departure from the usual holiday fare, North Coast Repertory Theatre proudly presents Always Patsy Cline. Enjoy a host of enduring Cline hits including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight.” Because of the limited run, it’s wise to order tickets early.
Allegra Libonati directs Katie Karel* and Becky Barta*. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs). Daniel Doss (Music Director & Keyboard), Scott Harvester (Bass), Tim Cook (Pedal Steel Guitar), & Tom Versen (Drums).
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.
Always Patsy Cline begins Wednesday, December 8, 7:30 pm. It will play Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 pm, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm and a Thursday matinee on December 23 & 30 at 2pm, through January 2, 2022. Tickets are $49 each. Season subscribers - $39 each. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.
