iON United Inc. Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a NextWave Diamond Innovator
Western Canadian cybersecurity company, iON, achieved NextWave Diamond Innovator partner status with Palo Alto Networks, showcasing their ongoing commitment to clients as a leading advisor for trusted cybersecurity solutions.
Calgary, Canada, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iON United Inc. (iON) today announced it has become a Palo Alto Networks NextWave Diamond Innovator. iON joins a select group of channel partners who have met the Diamond Innovator performance, capabilities, and business requirements of the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Channel Partner Program.
“We are proud to have achieved NextWave Diamond Innovator partner status,” said Alon Zvi Goldberg, Field Chief Technology Officer at iON. “This accomplishment further strengthens our partnership with Palo Alto Networks and showcases our ongoing commitment to clients as a leading advisor for trusted cybersecurity solutions.”
“NextWave partners are instrumental in delivering world-class cybersecurity expertise and offers backed by Palo Alto Networks, to customers everywhere,” said Karl Soderlund, SVP of Worldwide Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. “As a NextWave Diamond Innovator, iON has demonstrated extensive product-specific expertise and technology specialization and differentiation, to bring customers critical, high-value security offers powered by Palo Alto Networks.”
The NextWave Partner Program empowers more than 65,000 partners with Palo Alto Networks comprehensive capabilities to successfully enable digital transformation for our customers. Partners build their security expertise through specialization, integrate cybersecurity offerings into hybrid cloud architectures, optimize their security postures, and secure the network, endpoint, and cloud from cyberattacks. These capabilities improve security outcomes and the customer experience. As such, partners’ achievements in the program are proactively monitored and annually assessed.
To learn more about iON's comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, visit www.ionunited.com.
About iON
Founded in 2003, iON United Inc. is one of Canada's most reputable cybersecurity firms. With 18 consecutive years of growth, iON is built on fostering meaningful relationships through meaningful work. Assembling awesome talent while investing in world-class platforms to deliver best-in-class Cloud, IT, OT, ICS and IOT security solutions for enterprise organizations, We Protect the Brands You Know™. iON was recently recognized by The Globe and Mail’s 2021 Report on Business as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. In addition, Canadian Business Magazine has recognized iON six times since incorporation. In 2006 as one of Canada’s fastest growing start-ups and Canadian Business GROWTH 500: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019. Beyond best-in-class reputation and growth, iON hosts industry advisory groups and is very active in supporting community investments while working with local charities in poverty alleviation. For more on our values, visit www.ionunited.com.
Nicole Waffle
1.403.670.8800 ext. 338
https://www.ionunited.com/
