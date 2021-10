Gaprise Awarded Best Outbound Partner for 2021 by monday.com

Tokyo, Japan, October 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Award URL´╝Ühttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFRr1FI_aRkManager Miyazono's comments on the award,"I am very honored to receive such a global and prestigious award. I would like to express my gratitude to our clients, our internal team members, and all other related parties for their cooperation. We would like to express our gratitude once again, and we will continue to strive to expand the use of monday.com while refining our strengths of cutting-edge technology and passionate people. This is the second time in two years that we have received this award."monday.commonday.com is a project and task management tool that was created in Israel in 2014. monday.com has been selected as one of the 100 SaaS services "Forbes The Cloud 100" by Forbes, a global economic magazine. In Japan, it is also used by companies in various industries such as Yahoo, Mitsubishi, UFJ Research and Consulting and Hulu.- Mercari's case studyhttps://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000020.000057359.html- Other case studies and articles.https://monday.gaprise.jp/use-case- For inquiries about the service site and toolshttps://monday.gaprise.jp/Gaprise is a company providing support for digital marketing. Searching worldwide, but with a special focus on Israel, discover amazing, valuable technology solutions, and propose these to the market and our client companies.Company name: Gaprise Inc.Startup: January 27, 2005CEO: Ryoji KaiCapital: 20 million yenLocation: Shinjuku NS Building 6F, 2-4-1, Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, TokyoCorporate website: https://www.gaprise.com/