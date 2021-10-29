Gaprise Awarded Best Outbound Partner for 2021 by monday.com
Gaprise, a global marketing technology provider, has been awarded Best Outbound Partner for 2021 by monday.com.
Tokyo, Japan, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Award URL：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFRr1FI_aRk
Manager Miyazono's comments on the award,
"I am very honored to receive such a global and prestigious award. I would like to express my gratitude to our clients, our internal team members, and all other related parties for their cooperation. We would like to express our gratitude once again, and we will continue to strive to expand the use of monday.com while refining our strengths of cutting-edge technology and passionate people. This is the second time in two years that we have received this award."
monday.com
monday.com is a project and task management tool that was created in Israel in 2014. monday.com has been selected as one of the 100 SaaS services "Forbes The Cloud 100" by Forbes, a global economic magazine. In Japan, it is also used by companies in various industries such as Yahoo, Mitsubishi, UFJ Research and Consulting and Hulu.
- Mercari's case study
https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000020.000057359.html
- Other case studies and articles.
https://monday.gaprise.jp/use-case
- For inquiries about the service site and tools
https://monday.gaprise.jp/
Gaprise is a company providing support for digital marketing. Searching worldwide, but with a special focus on Israel, discover amazing, valuable technology solutions, and propose these to the market and our client companies.
Company name: Gaprise Inc.
Startup: January 27, 2005
CEO: Ryoji Kai
Capital: 20 million yen
Location: Shinjuku NS Building 6F, 2-4-1, Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Corporate website: https://www.gaprise.com/
Manager Miyazono's comments on the award,
"I am very honored to receive such a global and prestigious award. I would like to express my gratitude to our clients, our internal team members, and all other related parties for their cooperation. We would like to express our gratitude once again, and we will continue to strive to expand the use of monday.com while refining our strengths of cutting-edge technology and passionate people. This is the second time in two years that we have received this award."
monday.com
monday.com is a project and task management tool that was created in Israel in 2014. monday.com has been selected as one of the 100 SaaS services "Forbes The Cloud 100" by Forbes, a global economic magazine. In Japan, it is also used by companies in various industries such as Yahoo, Mitsubishi, UFJ Research and Consulting and Hulu.
- Mercari's case study
https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000020.000057359.html
- Other case studies and articles.
https://monday.gaprise.jp/use-case
- For inquiries about the service site and tools
https://monday.gaprise.jp/
Gaprise is a company providing support for digital marketing. Searching worldwide, but with a special focus on Israel, discover amazing, valuable technology solutions, and propose these to the market and our client companies.
Company name: Gaprise Inc.
Startup: January 27, 2005
CEO: Ryoji Kai
Capital: 20 million yen
Location: Shinjuku NS Building 6F, 2-4-1, Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Corporate website: https://www.gaprise.com/
Contact
Gaprise inc.Contact
Takashi Suzuki
81-3-5989-0492
https://www.gaprise.com/en
Takashi Suzuki
81-3-5989-0492
https://www.gaprise.com/en
Categories