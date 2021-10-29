Artist, Alexander Morris Opens His Studio to the Public for One-Day Art Event
Artist, Alexander Morris' open studio event to be held on the 13th of November 2021, from 9am-noon.
Rumford, RI, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Up close and personal interaction with artwork can have a greater impact on the viewing experience than merely seeing it from a picture or online post. Especially if the artwork is richly nuanced or saturated with several layers that seem to unwrap themselves when viewed in person. Alexander Morris’s artwork embodies these qualities, and, by hosting an open studio, he invites his audience to experience his work up close.
Because his paintings are so resplendently textured, viewers are usually intrigued by his process in achieving such layers. Indeed, a highlight for Morris is the opportunity to connect with the viewers of his abstract works. "I have my own internal interpretation of each painting, but I really enjoy hearing what others see in my paintings. The great thing about abstract work is that every viewer gets something different out of it."
Morris will unveil over 20 new paintings at his open studio which is scheduled for Saturday, 13th of November 2021, from 9am-noon. Both new and established works will be showcased. Concurrently, Morris will have an online studio sale that runs through Saturday, 20th November until noon.
See Morris’s Instagram account (@_wolfbird) for current updates and a preview of his forthcoming works. His website (www.alexandermorrisart.com) showcases his entire portfolio, including these new works, that are part of his studio sale. Enquiries are welcome via email or Instagram Direct Message.
Alexander Morris has a robust exhibition history at various galleries and exhibition spaces, including AS220’s main gallery, and, more recently, one of the featured artists of Attleboro Arts Museum’s prestigious 8 Vision exhibition.
In addition, Mr. Morris’ work is featured in corporate and private collections within the United States and United Kingdom. Throughout his career, Mr. Morris has received various awards and honors.
Born in Utah, Mr. Morris received a BFA from the University of Utah. He currently lives and works in New England.
To view the artist’s complete works, please visit his website at www.alexandermorrisart.com. Also, follow him on Instagram (@_wolfbird) for news and updates.
Alexander Morris
401-408-6087
https://www.alexandermorrisart.com
