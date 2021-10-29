PeddleWeb Announces Social Media Marketing Services for Brands
Ahmedabad, India, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PeddleWeb, an Ahmedabad-based digital marketing company, has announced social media marketing services for brands. Social media plays a huge role in enhancing brand visibility. All leading brands have efficiently leveraged it to reach more people and create a favorable impression.
With its affordable and high-quality social media marketing services, the company aims to create brand recognition and build strong brand equity for new brands. It also looks forward to enhancing the brand image and loyalty by leveraging the power of social media platforms.
Under its social media marketing services, the reputed social media management company will provide:
- Facebook marketing to strategically promote brands on the social media platform with the highest user-base.
- Instagram marketing to promote brand image, literally, through images and videos.
- Twitter marketing to engage with target customers using smart and witty tweets.
- LinkedIn marketing to generate high-quality B2B leads and network with professionals.
- WhatsApp marketing to directly connect with customers and users.
- Pinterest marketing to increase brand awareness and boost sales by promoting products and services on the platform.
Speaking on the launch, the spokesperson at PeddleWeb said, “Social media has evolved from being a platform where users connected with friends and acquaintances to a place where people connect with brands and businesses. In today’s competitive time, many small businesses need to build their brands and create awareness among their target customers, which is one of the major ways to convert them into loyal customers. Being widely-used and cost-effective, social networks provide them with the opportunity to do just that.”
“At PeddleWeb, we are delighted to launch social media marketing services for brands. We look forward to collaborating with new and established brands and helping them achieve their desired results. Our team of social media experts will work closely and proactively with our clients and understand the business well. After that, we will design strategies and craft content to get maximum visibility and engagement on different social media platforms,” he added.
The social media management company undertakes a set of distinct social media optimization processes to provide unmatched services. The team analyzes and understands a brand first and creates strategies for the target audience. It then selects the right social media platforms based on the nature of business and industry. After that, the professionals set a dedicated campaign to build brand awareness, boost followers, and strengthen brand loyalty.
They use effective content, text, title, and keywords to optimize the social media campaign and promote the brand effectively on social media platforms. Finally, the team monitors the performance of all social media activities and measures the results.
About PeddleWeb
PeddleWeb is a reputable social media management company based in Ahmedabad. The firm has a team of competent and experienced professionals who can provide excellent social media services to brands. Apart from this, the fastest growing digital marketing company provides many other top-notch services, including Adwords Management, Brand Reputation Management, Email Marketing Services, Mobile App and Web Development, and many more.
PeddleWeb Contact Details:
Address:
501- 503, Binori B Square 1,
Nr. Neptune House,
Bopal Ambli Road,
Ahmedabad – 380058, Gujarat, India
