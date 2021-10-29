Clip Studio Assets Exceeds 100,000 Materials Uploaded by Creators Holds 100,000th Material Milestone Event
Celsys will hold a series of events from October 27 to commemorate the 100,000th material posted by creators to Clip Studio Assets.
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Clip Studio Assets is a service that allows users to share and download a variety of materials to use with Clip Studio. Celsys is pleased to announce that since its inception, over 100,000 materials have been contributed by creators to the service. To express its gratitude, Celsys will hold a series of events under the 100,000th Material Milestone banner.
The celebrations will kick off with a promotion that rewards users with Clippy whenever they download or purchase materials during the event period.
100,000th Material Milestone Event: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/news/202110/27_01/
Clip Studio Assets is a service that allows users to download screentones, 3D models, and other materials for use with the Clip Studio suite, including the illustration, manga, and animation app, Clip Studio Paint. Users can also upload their own original materials for others to download.
Clip Studio Assets
https://assets.clip-studio.com
Event Period:
Oct 27, 04:00 - Nov 16, 2021, 13:00 GMT
Promotions:
1. Clippy Cashback event
Buy Gold Materials and get Clippy back. By purchasing any Gold material available on Clip Studio ASSETS, users are rewarded with the same number of Clippy in return.
Event details: https://assets.clip-studio.com/en-us/information/present-clippy-campaign
2. Daily 10,000 Clippy Giveaway
By purchasing or downloading materials from Clip Studio Assets, users will be entered into a lottery with 10 drawn every day to win 10,000 Clippy. To be in the running, all that is required of users is to purchase or download a material from Clip Studio Assets.
Event details: https://assets.clip-studio.com/en-us/information/daily-present-clippy-campaign
CELSYS,Inc.
Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga and animation production, as well as the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution.
Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/
Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel
Contact:
For media
Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023
e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp
For Companies
https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/
Categories