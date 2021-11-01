xpWallet Offers White Label Mobile Wallet Solutions
Mohali, India, November 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- xpWallet, an Indian mobile wallet software solution provider, offers white label mobile wallet solutions for their channel partners that enables them to sell their own self-branded mobile wallet.
A "white label" product or service is one that is developed by one company but sold by someone else. The latter party purchases white label products and services without branding. Reseller customises it with their own brand, logo, and identity and thus allowing clients to link the product with the reseller. Meanwhile, the main owner can concentrate on developing the most cost-effective ways to create the product without having to worry about its marketing.
xpWallet's white label mobile wallet solutions are fully customizable with several unique features that suit all range of verticals such as mobile network operators, banks, merchants, retail and transport companies, etc.
Key Features include:
- Deployment on cloud servers
- Dedicated development team
- 24x7 technical support
- Cost effective customization
- Domain expertise value addition
- Connectivity with existing partners
About xpWallet
xpWallet is an emerging mobile wallet solutions provider and a company with a global perspective, but a keen customer focus to ensure an enhanced and comprehensive digital experience. The company, with its Next Generation mWallet products and mobile wallet payment solutions, focuses on delivering software to financial institutions and payment processors in Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.
xpWallet next generation mWallet is the most innovative and advanced mobile wallet solution, consisting of a rich set of products, such as Core Mobile Money platform, mWallet Enterprise Suite and Xpert Analytics Engine; including Card Payments, Merchant Payment, Bill Payment, Promotion Engine, Pay Parking, Survey, Merchant Deals, School Fee, NFC, Data Wallet, Fund Transfer, Bank Transfers and Payment Gateway Integration, etc.
Parikrama Dagar
+918076944933
https://www.xpWallet.com
