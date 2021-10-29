Window Treatment Marketing Pros Reveal Low Price Pandemic-Driven Marketing Solutions
Window Treatment Marketing Pros announces it has created several low-cost packages to help small and recent startup companies cope with the challenges of the pandemic.
St. Louis, MO, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Window Treatment Marketing Pros, a fast-growing digital marketing agency helping window treatment and awning firms take their business to the next level, announces it has created several low-cost packages to help small and recent startup companies cope with the challenges of the pandemic and, at the same time, enjoy the benefits of a results generating marketing campaign without the necessity for a large budget.
The packages begin at just $197 per month and include such marketing necessities as the design and creation of a website, lead generation and lead follow-up, call and visitor tracking and more.
“While many companies in the window treatment and awning industry have found success during the past two years, many newer firms are facing challenges. These not only include finding and attracting new customers but also optimizing the online and shopping experience. We wanted to help these businesses increase sales and revenue, and do so at an attractive price point,” said Will Hanke, President.
In addition to the entry level “Foundations” package, other options are available to include SEO optimization, chat widget & SMS or text messaging, customized city pages, monthly content building, paid advertising, email marketing, and social media outreach. Each program can be customized to meet the needs of the business.
“We can scale the campaign for the needs of the window treatment or awning company. Whether they need a new website or a full campaign to own their market, Window Treatment Marketing Pros can design a package that not only produces results but does so for a great return on investment,” Hanke said.
For information visit pricing at https://wtmarketingpros.com.
About Window Treatment Marketing Pros
Window Treatment Marketing Pros is a veteran and family-owned digital marketing agency that specializes in generating leads for window treatment, awning, and signage companies throughout the U.S. With over 22 years of experience in the digital marketing space, owner Will Hanke is revolutionizing the marketing for companies that need to generate phone calls and leads, but aren't sure how to reach their audience. In less than a year, the firm has already signed exclusive client agreements across the country in several states including Hawaii. Will Hanke is also the author of Triple Your Window Treatment & Awning Leads available on Amazon and Kindle. He teaches monthly (free) training sessions online and has recently launched a new social media service specifically for window treatment company owners. For information visit https://wtmarketingpros.com
Steve Turner
314-205-0800
wtmarketingpros.com
