Future Horizons Presents "A Parent's Guide to Early Intervention: A Comprehensive Model for Children with Special Needs"
Arlington, TX, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "A Parent’s Guide to Early Intervention" provides parents with a simple step-by-step model to help their children with special needs. It is based on the Comprehensive Model for Early Intervention (CMEI) developed by Alex Liau, who has worked with children with special needs for the past 15 years. Alex has combined his experiences in working with parents in Asia, United States, Australia, and Europe in crafting early intervention plans for children with special needs.
He believes that parents play an integral part in the development of a child with special needs. CMEI model breaks down the various steps parents can do to oversee and be involved in their children’s intervention plan.
