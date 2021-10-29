Worldwide Discipleship Association Presents Restorative Ministry Webinar
Fayetteville, GA, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) will present "An Intro to the Restoring Your Heart Ministry" webinar on November 9 at 7:00 p.m. The event will be hosted on Zoom and feature guest speakers Mel Turner and Linda Dukes.
At the "Intro to the Restoring Your Heart Ministry" webinar, participants will learn how the Restoring Your Heart (RYH) ministry model works, how to join an RYH Group, how to become trained as an RYH Group Leader, and how to offer RYH groups at their church.
“Childhood trauma, buried grief, and other painful life experiences often lead us to develop harmful coping skills and destructive behavior,” said Linda Dukes, WDA’s Restoring Your Heart Coordinator. “Everyone deals with unprocessed pain like this on some level, and that is why I am so excited to be offering this free introduction to Restoring Your Heart. Restoring Your Heart is an incredible tool to help people heal, change their relationship with others, and give them a process to help others heal as well. This webinar is the first step in that journey of healing.”
Restoring Your Heart (RYH) is a series of gender-specific confidential small groups. It enables people to explore their past pain, identify unhealthy emotional and relational patterns, grieve their losses, and forgive those who have hurt them. Groups are available for both men and women.
“Restoring Your Heart, for me, was one of the catalysts that “bridged the gaps” in my discipleship process,” said Mike L., a participant in a U.S. men’s RYH group. “I have come to know how to fully feel, fully grieve, and to fully receive and give the love of Christ. Today, I walk with other men. I’m sharing the comfort I have received from the “God of all comfort.” Because of the impacts of these groups, I will never be the same.”
Registration for the RYH intro webinar is free and tickets may be purchased online at restoringyourheart.com or on the Restoring Your Heart Facebook page.
Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro-Atlanta area since 1974.
Jordan Stafford (Marketing Coordinator)
770-460-1337
www.disciplebuilding.org/
