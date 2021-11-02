National Corporate Housing Expands Managed Inventory in London with Great Tower Street Property
Greenwood Village, CO, November 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- National Corporate Housing, a global leader in corporate furnished housing, has taken over management of a highly sought-after boutique property on London's Great Tower Street, expanding their local managed inventory in the heart of central London.
Occupancy in London often runs above 90%, leaving few options for those in need of temporary accommodation. This additional managed inventory allows National to offer its customers additional choices and customized solutions for London stays. As temporary housing demand grows worldwide, National has committed to exceeding their global customers' expectations through strategically increased inventory.
"We follow trends in our customers' industries closely and work hard to stay ahead of their needs with our global footprint," said Tom Atchison, National's CEO. "This arrangement gives us control over these highly desirable units so we can offer even greater terms and flexibility to our valued clients in London as their needs increase there. This inventory, especially when combined with our West London Apartments inventory, gives us a solid foundation for growth in the central London market to support our growing corporate client base."
"This property represents the next step in our intentional procurement of inventory where and when it makes sense for our clients and business partners," said Tom Meertens, COO of International.
Ivan Puzzovio, an industry veteran with a track record of excellent service, will serve as an on-site Property Manager. Puzzovio's experience in the London market brings a wealth of expertise to the team.
National has successfully provided accommodation solutions and related mobility services in more than 80 countries worldwide. While other corporate housing firms announce reduced service offerings, National continues to expand services while maintaining a focus on delivering exceptional experiences.
About National Corporate Housing
Founded in 1999, National Corporate Housing is a global multi-brand corporate housing company that provides fully furnished, temporary housing throughout the United States, Canada, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. National's unique business model offers a Single Source Solution® for temporary living, including furnished apartments, international serviced apartments, rental assistance, destination services, corporate travel, insurance housing, and talent solutions. For more information, please visit NationalCorporateHousing.com.
About Great Tower Street Apartments
Located at 23 Great Tower Street, London, these modern and welcoming apartment homes offer sleek designs, natural finishes, and all the modern conveniences you need to be comfortable and productive. With a selection of one- and two-bedroom apartments, our Great Tower Street Apartments offer the convenience of a full kitchen with an in-unit washer and dryer, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and complimentary WiFi, ideal for those working from home.
Some of London's best restaurants, sights, and attractions are all within walking distance, including the Tower of London, the river Thames, and the world-famous Tower Bridge. You'll be connected to everything London has to offer thanks to your proximity to the major underground lines on the Tube. Or, if you prefer to ride on one of London's famous double-decker buses, the bus stop is just a few steps from your door.
For more information, please visit nationalcorporatehousing.com/united-kingdom/great-tower-street-apartments.
Contact
Janet Christopher
(303) 863-7002
www.NationalCorporateHousing.com
