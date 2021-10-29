The Warrior Connection Urges You to Stand with a Warrior This Veteran’s Day
The Warrior Connection to host an online fundraising event that serves as a public call to stand and support a healthy well-being amongst the veteran and military community.
Brattleboro, VT, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Warrior Connection (TWC) will host an online crowdfunding fundraiser for the general public from November 11, 2021 to December 31, 2021, https://warriorconnection.org/standwithawarrior. The fundraiser serves as a public call to stand and support a healthy well-being amongst the veteran and military community.
This year will be the first year for the #StandWithaWarrior fundraising event. Supporters will have the opportunity to donate themselves or create their fundraising page. The event features a Stand With a Warrior Challenge option, which gives fundraising warriors access to fundraising tools, weekly challenges, and direct interaction and assistance from TWC staff. Proceeds from the Stand with the Warrior campaign will help sponsor 150 veterans and 30 military spouses to attend TWC retreats in 2022.
“Our veterans and their spouses served our country and incurred invisible wounds because of it,” said TWC Development Coordinator Naomi Suguitan. “In the military, when you say ‘I’ve got your six,’ it means ‘I’ve got your back.’ Our veterans had our six. Now it’s time to have theirs. They need to know that we stand to tell them that it is okay to get help, there is hope, and they are not alone.”
TWC is hoping to raise $25,000 from crowdfunding alone during their Stand with a Warrior campaign. You can donate or start a fundraiser at https://warriorconnection.org/standwithawarrior.
About The Warrior Connection
The Warrior Connection (TWC) provides residential retreats and services to Veterans and their families to heal the invisible injuries incurred while in uniform. All TWC programs and services are open to Veterans of all eras. Thanks to our donors, sponsors, and volunteers, retreats are offered at no cost, and TWC arranges travel from all 50 states.
Contact
Naomi Suguitan
808-392-4296
warriorconnection.org
