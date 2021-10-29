THINKWARE to Spotlight Dash Cam Product Lineup at SEMA 2021 in Las Vegas
Lineup Includes the First Dual QHD Dash Cam in the US
San Francisco, CA, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- World-leading Korean dash cam brand THINKWARE announced its showcase lineup for the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) Show 2021 held in Las Vegas, Nevada, between November 2 - 5, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
THINKWARE will display its latest dash cams, ranging from the X1000, and the first dual QHD dash cam in the US, to its all-purpose new Fleet-focused F790.
Attendees will get to see firsthand the capabilities of the T700 dash cams with an Advanced Fleet Management System (FMS). FMS allows for complete and efficient driving history and driving habit management, real-time vehicle location, and emergency SOS notification/alarm, to enhance driver safety and decrease vehicle maintenance. The FMS feature is specifically designed for the fleet business industry, including public transportation and rental car industries.
The following cameras and accessories will also be on display during the event at THINKWARE’s booth:
- F790: As the latest addition to its F-series range, the F790 is a versatile dash cam thanks to multi-channel features which are designed for the commercial fleet market vehicles. The F790 features HDR technology for superior image contrast and clarity. And the F790 can also connect up to five channels at a time via the Multiplexer MB-100
- T700: THINKWARE’s first connected dash cam, with a 4G LTE modem and THINKWARE Cloud 2.0. The T700 features THINKWARE’s fleet-focused FMS feature that provides world-class driver behavior management and real-time vehicle telematics tracking.
- X700: Offering an easy to navigate touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode, and more
- U1000: THINKWARE’s newest flagship model delivers sharp native 4K-2K video quality, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), super night vision technology
- X1000: "Own The Night" with Super Night Vision 3.0 with real DOL HDR, Capture flawless front and rear 2K QHD footage, 5.14MP Sony STARVIS IMX 335 image sensor enhanced with Ultra Night Vision & Auto HDR technology, parking surveillance mode, and ADAS
- F200 PRO: A versatile mid-range FHD dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi
- M1: Built with the outdoors in mind, this is THINKWARE’s flagship product designed for motorcycles, ATV and UTV vehicles
- MB100 (Multiplexer) & Option cameras: The MB100 multiplexer is compatible with the F200 PRO, X700 and T700 as well as the F790. This can share the additional option rear camera feed with up to 5 channel cameras, for all round surveillance by a range of FHD cameras; internal, internal IR, rugged external IR (for rear and side mounting) and streamlined side cameras, more suited to light commercial vehicles and passenger cars.
“We’re very excited to be back in person for this year’s SEMA Show highlighting our top of the line dash cams to a steadily growing market here in the US,” said Brian Yang, THINKWARE’s Director of North American Business Development. “We will be showcasing the first dual QHD dash cam to be released in the US, the X1000, as well as some of our fleet-focused dash cams, the T700 and F790. These are just some examples of where the dash cam industry is headed, which includes greater connectivity, safety improvements, better design, and video quality.”
For more information, attendees can stop by THINKWARE’s booth #12365, located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. THINKWARE dash cams are available in the US for purchase on Amazon, as well as in-store and online at BestBuy and other trusted online retailers.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation and mobile applications.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF Design Award and IDEA Award Finalist in 2017, as well as the Red Dot Design Award in 2017.
