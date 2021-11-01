Eye-Catching Illustrations of Fashion Icons Winner of 29th International Illustration Contest Announced
Celsys announced the results of the 29th International Illustration Contest, which sought entries on the theme of “Fashion Icon,” on Thursday, 28th October.
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan, November 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 29th International Illustration Contest Winning Entries
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/cspcontest29/
Celsys regularly holds illustration contests for creators around the world. The 29th International Illustration Contest opened for submissions on Tuesday, September 7, on the theme of Fashion Icon, receiving 2,856 entries over the 23-day submission period from across the globe. Entries came from many countries and regions, created with multiple kinds of digital and traditional media. There were also a number of entries for the Timelapse Award, which requires contestants to submit a timelapse video showing how their entry was made. The winner of the Grand Prize receives US$2,000, with the randomly selected winner of the Timelapse Award receiving an activation code for Clip Studio Paint PRO.
Notable Winners
Grand Prize
Artist: Laurent Reis
Judges' Comments
We were drawn in by the storyline and the details of the illustration. The unique fashion of the androids moving along the conveyor belt added to the appeal of this artwork. (Celsys)
Runner-up
Artist: lsu
Judges' Comments
The fashion motifs packed into this illustration convey the fun and diversity of fashion. (Celsys)
Awards and Prizes
Grand Prize (1 winner)
US$2,000 cash prize and Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 3 years) or 10,000 Gold
Runner-up Prize (1 winner)
US$500 cash prize and Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 3 years) or 10,000 Gold
3rd - 5th place (3 winners)
US$200 cash prize and Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 5,000 Gold
6th - 10th place (5 winners)
US$100 cash prize and Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 Gold
Honorable mentions (10 winners)
Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 Gold
Timelapse Prize (10 randomly selected winners)
Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 Gold
Celsys, Inc.
Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga and animation production, as well as the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution.
Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/
Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel
Contact
For media
Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023
e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp
For Companies
https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/
