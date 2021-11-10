Vital Essentials Launches 2021 Holiday Campaign
Green Bay, WI, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Carnivore Meat Company®, a manufacturer of premium-quality, raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats, is kicking off the holiday season with a special promotion on their Vital Essentials® Family Size Freeze-Dried Dog Treats.
Family Size Dog Treats in Rabbit Bites, Beef Nibs and Minnows will be on sale for $3 off online and in independent stores across the country November 10 through December 31. Customers can experience these festive goodies on eye-catching exclusive holiday displays at pet supply retailers nationwide.
Find your local participating store at: https://www.vitalessentialsraw.com/pawesome-holiday-treats/.
Pet parents will also be invited to share their experience on social media with the hashtag #VitalHolidayTreats and are encouraged to opt into Vital Essentials emails in order to receive a year’s worth of special offers.
“We want to give back to our customers this holiday season with this promotion,” states Mary Jo Tomich, Creative Services Manager at Carnivore Meat Company. “These treats make fantastic holiday stocking stuffers and gifts for your best furiends or dog parents.”
Vital Essentials 6.2 oz. Family Size Beef Nib treats, 5.5 oz. Rabbit Bites and 2.5 oz. Minnows are all grain free and do not include any fillers, flavorings or rendered by-products. All Vital Essentials products are made using a slow, 48-hour freeze-drying process that locks in each protein’s essential nutrients without cooking the raw meat – allowing it to be conveniently stored without refrigeration.
“All Vital Essentials products and those in our feline line, Vital Cat®, are made following the ALPHA Prey-Model Diet, meaning there’s no added fruits or vegetables – just meat, vital organs and bones,” Tomich says. “To a carnivore, these are the most nutritious and delicious parts of a whole animal. They instinctively thrive on these essential nutrients which promote vitality and support overall health and wellness for all breeds and ages.”
The health benefits of a raw diet include allergy relief, whiter teeth, shinier coat, better digestion, increased energy, healthier skin and less poop accumulation – yes, really. Raw freeze-dried food is highly digestible, allowing nutrients to be easily absorbed by your pet, resulting in smaller, denser stools.
Vital Essentials foods offer precisely what the name implies: the essentials crucial to your dog’s health and happiness. Shop Family Size Freeze-Dried Treats online and at leading specialty pet retailers nationwide.
About Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature's Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. www.carnivoremeat.com
Contact
Melissa Olson
www.vitalessentialsraw.com
