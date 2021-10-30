Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Program for Dec. 12 Holiday Concert
Scottsdale, AZ, October 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic announced today that its annual Holiday Concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 12, 4-6 p.m., at the Scottsdale Performing Arts Center, 7380 East Second St., Scottsdale.
“This is our most popular and well-attended concert of the season,” says Joy Partridge, co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Our musicians look forward to playing a wide variety of holiday music from composers’ selections from the 1600s to 1975. Tickets are available now, so I encourage everyone to get theirs soon.”
Music to be performed at the Dec. 12 Holiday Concert, includes:
- Leroy Anderson: Christmas Festival
- Pietro Yon: Gesu Bambino, with Soloist Johnny Huerta
- Pyotr llyich Tchaikovsky: Waltz of the Flowers
- George Frideric Handel: Rejoice from the Messiah, with Soloist Anna-Lisa Hackett
- Léon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers
- Mykola Leontovych: Carol of the Bells
- Johann Sebastian Bach: Jesu Joy from Cantata 147
- Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night, with duet by Holly Sheppard and Johnny Huerta
Intermission
- Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland
- Irving Berlin: White Christmas
- Felix Bernard: Winter Wonderland, with Soloist Anna-Lisa Hackett
- Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves
- Mel Tormé and Robert Wells: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting), with Soloist Christopher Herrera
- Pyotr llyich Tchaikovsky: Nutcracker Suite
- César Franck: Panis Angelicus, with duet by Holly Sheppard and Johnny Huerta
- Franz Liszt: Franz Schubert: Ave Maria, with Piano Soloist Vitaly Serebriakov
- George Frideric Handel: Hallelujah Chorus, with vocal quartet by Anna-Lisa Hackett, Holly Sheppard, Johnny Huerta and Christopher Herrera
- Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride
Dates for additional Sunday concerts for the 2021-22 season are Nov. 21, Feb. 13, March 27 and May 15. All concerts run from 4 to 6 p.m. Ticket donations of $15 are available online (www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org), and the venue website lists the latest information about COVID protocols for the event.
About the Scottsdale Philharmonic
The mission of the Scottsdale Philharmonic is to provide the City of Scottsdale and surrounding communities with a professional symphony orchestra performing a series of traditional classical music concerts, making classical music available to audiences of all ages. The organization is funded by the support from its patrons, grantors and sponsors.
Over 85 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonic performances. The organization has been nominated five times for a Governor’s Arts Award. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
