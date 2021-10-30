Cavallo Horse & Rider Benefits Horses Displaced During Northwest Forest Fires
This fall's forest fires affected families, property and livestock. Cavallo Horse & Rider donated hoof boots to help affected horses.
Denver, CO, October 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This year’s forest fires tore through land and homes and displaced families--and their horses. At the start of October 2021, 46,500 wildfires had burned 5.9 million acres in the United States. Another 10.33 million acres burned in Canada, as of September 15, 2021 reports. Cavallo Horse & Rider (https://www.cavallo-inc.com) chose to help the horses displaced by the fires by donating hoof boots and supplies to a key horse-rescue program in British Columbia.
“Feeling as though you may lose your horses or endure any assortment of injuries, is agonizing,” says Cavallo Horse & Rider President Carole Cavallo. “Our hearts go out to those who suffer. Cavallo offers all the comfort that we can. I trust that other companies and individuals do the same.”
Cavallo reached out to Perfect Pastures Animal Sanctuary (https://www.facebook.com/PerfectPastures) in Delta, British Columbia to offer boots and supplies for horses rescued from the fires. Perfect Pastures’ Maggie Ferguson coordinated with Cavallo to help size horses and organize the donated goods. She said she still sees the many horrific fire images in her mind and thanks all who helped the horses with donations and with transport during the fire activity. In a written statement to Cavallo, Ferguson thanked the company for helping through a horrific time.
“Please know that you have helped give comfort to those who truly need it,” Ferguson said. I close my eyes at night and see the pictures I have been sent, again and again, of those who didn't make it out alive and have been so grateful for the ones I know that did. So many people throughout British Columbia have come out in droves to wrangle and transport livestock through the toughest of conditions. Heroes all of them. And the fire crews who held the lines and never wavered. Heroes all of them. The feed, the fences, the time, the patience, the logistics - the giving! To Cavallo hoof boots, the horses thank you for giving.”
Kelly Kennedy of Kamloops, British Columbia helped Perfect Pastures to rescue a total of 119 horses during the area’s five large forest fires. She shared her thoughts as the rescue first acted - when the fires raged, and many helpers were needed.
“This past weekend has definitely been one for the books,” Kennedy said. “[It was] amazing to see strangers come together and become friends. I have no idea how I would have gotten through without these group of friends. We stuck it out and took every call for help that we could. I am sad for the ones that we couldn’t make it to in time. We drove all night and slept when we could and in the truck. Our people behind it all thank you for taking care of everything else. We have people and animals jammed everywhere but we make it work. It’s not just one person it’s a team!”
Cavallo offered support as the rescuers learned how to use the boots for medical aids and support during the rescues. Cavallo Hoof Boots helped the horses in need. The boots can be used to help with many injuries and care needs:
As a poultice boot – would be very helpful for horses dealing with burned feet.
As a soaking boot – just cover drainage holes on the soles with duct tape and use to soak.
For general comfort (if horses are very sore/sensitive after their ordeal or are rougher ground than they are used to).
If horseshoes are lost.
If they have existing issues causing pain (arthritis, abscess, Laminitis, Navicular, etc.) and are reluctant to keep moving - you will see an immediate difference in movement/comfort levels after putting the boots on.
Transport – for comfort and to protect a horse and the horses near while trailering.
Read a full article with pointers about using Cavallo Boots for turnout, hoof rehab, and more: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/why-trek-makes-the-perfect-therapy-rehab-hoof-boot/
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: "There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven," and the newly-released, "Hoofprints on The Journey." Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call (877) 818-0037 from the USA or Canada or call direct, (604) 740-0037.
Contact:
Cavallo Horse & Rider
Jenny@Cavallo-Inc.com
Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/iy62x9p7csk0q2q/AACcDi2WvGFdl9XyZlRO2lH-a?dl=0
