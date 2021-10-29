Prodigy Acquisitions Makes Their Mark in the Empire State
Melville, NY, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As we approach this new fall season, new beginnings and opportunities are falling like the leaves for this fast-growing marketing firm. Over the past few months, Prodigy Acquisitions has adapted its model to accommodate the present circumstances of working within the “new normal,” and they have also experienced a huge surge of growth in that same period. Investments from clients have helped to expand Prodigy’s portfolio of clients ranging from telecommunications, smart-home and consumer tech. All of Prodigy’s client portfolio is demanding and expecting new market expansion.
“The ultimate goal was always to expand to a massive market with cosmic potential. Long Island is one of the safest big cities, with a strong innovative, entrepreneurial, environmental focused culture and Prodigy fits right in. We've settled into the beautiful region of Melville, and the community has welcomed us with open arms. Closing out the fourth quarter, we are definitely on track to cover two thirds of the island.”
-- Prince Davies, Sr. Director of Operations
The most recent targeted territory resides in the state of New York. Long Island has long been a major priority for their clients, and Prodigy jumped at the chance to expand its influence there. Prodigy is led by the one of the most accomplished managers to climb in the ranks, it’s Sr. Director Prince Davies is a breakout amongst his colleagues. After having completed a management training program, successfully managing one of their top client’s campaigns and partnering with National Consultant Adam Gerald in Atlanta, GA, it was the right time for Prodigy Acquisitions to take on it’s next challenge.
“This has been a rewarding and positive opportunity for my team and I to not only enjoy new experiences that we will always remember, but also allow us to invite new members to our team with such culturally diverse backgrounds. I'm excited to see what new surprises await us here at Prodigy Acquisitions here in Long Island.”
-- Skylar Hay, Human Resources Coordinator
With geography to be considered, the team was presented with quite an expansion distance for Prodigy Acquisitions to move its headquarters from Atlanta to Long Island but that doesn't make this move merely a stepping stone. Prodigy has intentions to make Long Island a cornerstone in its organizational growth.
Prodigy Acquisitions has set its sights on some major partnerships. In a time of a lot of economic volatility, it is encouraging to see a company willing to still take chances on growth and progression. For more information on career opportunities, team events, marketing campaigns, community involvement, or general inquiries please email hr@prodigyacquistionsinc.com or check out their company page at www.prodigyacquisitionsinc.com
Skylar Hay
631-954-2318
www.prodigyacquisitionsinc.com
