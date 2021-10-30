Clarion Inn and Suites is Officially Open
Florence, SC, October 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Located off I-95 on State Route 52 to Downtown Florence, Clarion Inn and Suites has officially opened its doors today, setting a new standard for Florence hospitality.
GM Hospitality purchased and developed the property. The design team encompassed the contemporary elements of modern hospitality. These include the vision and the preferences of all age groups.
Daryon Hotels International (DHI), a Pennsylvania-based hotel management company, is excited to announce the long-awaited opening. Fresh from a recent redesign, Clarion Inn and Suites – a midclass but chic product of CHOICE Hotels, is a trendy hotel with an inviting vibe. The property features a restaurant, bar, and event space where you can meet for business, celebrate special occasions, or visit with friends. The original hotel was built in 1969. The property has experienced multiple ownership changes until the current investors and CHOICE hotels decided to renovate the property as a Clarion fully.
The hotel is expected to regain its presence in the local community as a center for community activities and social gatherings without breaking the bank.
Amanda Bumbera, the VP of Operations with Daryon Hotels, said, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver this product to the local community with both transient and extended stay travelers who prefer clean, modern, and affordable accommodations." Amanda added, "The hotel was designed to be a social hub for visitors and locals alike. In addition, the hotel will provide guests a budget-friendly luxury stay."
The hotel's 177 rooms thoughtfully appointed guestrooms, including Luxury Suites, Two and Three Room Suites, Standard Kings, and Extended Stay Rooms with Kitchenettes. The largest suite is located on the second floor of the MainStay Suites and includes two bedrooms and a living room and kitchenette.
Tuscan Hall is ready to host up to 400 guests for a variety of events and celebrations. The hotel lounge and restaurant are scheduled to open in early 2022.
"We are delighted to add Clarion Inn and Suites Florence to our collection of independent and branded properties nationwide," said Nicole Williams, the VP of Sales and Marketing. "The property will soon set the new standard of hospitality in Florence, SC, and we are excited to be part of this journey."
Clarion Inn and Suites
1819 West Lucas Street
Florence, SC 29501
Tel: 843-305-5940
Email: Stay@MainStayClarion.com
Website https://MainStayClarion.com
Contact:
Nicole Williams
VP of Sales and Marketing
Email: nicole.w@daryon.com
Tel: 917-426-9002 Ext. 218
GM Hospitality purchased and developed the property. The design team encompassed the contemporary elements of modern hospitality. These include the vision and the preferences of all age groups.
Daryon Hotels International (DHI), a Pennsylvania-based hotel management company, is excited to announce the long-awaited opening. Fresh from a recent redesign, Clarion Inn and Suites – a midclass but chic product of CHOICE Hotels, is a trendy hotel with an inviting vibe. The property features a restaurant, bar, and event space where you can meet for business, celebrate special occasions, or visit with friends. The original hotel was built in 1969. The property has experienced multiple ownership changes until the current investors and CHOICE hotels decided to renovate the property as a Clarion fully.
The hotel is expected to regain its presence in the local community as a center for community activities and social gatherings without breaking the bank.
Amanda Bumbera, the VP of Operations with Daryon Hotels, said, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver this product to the local community with both transient and extended stay travelers who prefer clean, modern, and affordable accommodations." Amanda added, "The hotel was designed to be a social hub for visitors and locals alike. In addition, the hotel will provide guests a budget-friendly luxury stay."
The hotel's 177 rooms thoughtfully appointed guestrooms, including Luxury Suites, Two and Three Room Suites, Standard Kings, and Extended Stay Rooms with Kitchenettes. The largest suite is located on the second floor of the MainStay Suites and includes two bedrooms and a living room and kitchenette.
Tuscan Hall is ready to host up to 400 guests for a variety of events and celebrations. The hotel lounge and restaurant are scheduled to open in early 2022.
"We are delighted to add Clarion Inn and Suites Florence to our collection of independent and branded properties nationwide," said Nicole Williams, the VP of Sales and Marketing. "The property will soon set the new standard of hospitality in Florence, SC, and we are excited to be part of this journey."
Clarion Inn and Suites
1819 West Lucas Street
Florence, SC 29501
Tel: 843-305-5940
Email: Stay@MainStayClarion.com
Website https://MainStayClarion.com
Contact:
Nicole Williams
VP of Sales and Marketing
Email: nicole.w@daryon.com
Tel: 917-426-9002 Ext. 218
Contact
Daryon Hotels International LLCContact
Amanda Bumbera
917-426-9002
https://mainstayclarion.com/HOME.html
Clarion Inn and Suites
1819 West Lucas Street
Florence, SC 29501
Tel: 843-305-5940
Email: Stay@MainStayClarion.com
Website https://MainStayClarion.com
Amanda Bumbera
917-426-9002
https://mainstayclarion.com/HOME.html
Clarion Inn and Suites
1819 West Lucas Street
Florence, SC 29501
Tel: 843-305-5940
Email: Stay@MainStayClarion.com
Website https://MainStayClarion.com
Categories