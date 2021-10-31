Computer Systems Invests 105,000 Euro for Scientific Research on Remote Data Recovery Methods
Thessaloniki, Greece, October 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Computer Systems laboratories proudly announce the undertaking of a new research project by department of data recovery. This project will be co-funded by region of Central Macedonia, as well as EU with total budget of 105,000 Euro. One more time, Computer Systems will be the only SME in EU investing in real scientific research on data recovery methods. Following the commands of nature for circular economy and climate neutral development, this project will focus on producing data recovery tools for remote data recovery services. Computer Systems customers are already familiar with “do it yourself” kits for data recovery produced by company. DfS and FW-FXR have already helped thousands of customers around the world to recover their data from Seagate HDDs. With new equipment, Computer Systems engineers will be able to perform the data recovery process remotely without customers having to send HDD to workshop. Beyond the reduction of cost and obvious advantages connected with privacy of data, this method will seriously reduce transportation of HDDs and personnel while, as with previous products, new equipment will use recycled materials.
For the purposes of this research project, Computer Systems is making an open invitation for donation – purchase of used, faulty HDDs of following condition:
2.5” and 3.5” SATA HDDs of all sizes
SSD HDDs of all sizes
2.5” and 3.5” IDE HDD above 60GB
External HDDs of all kinds
Drives should have not be opened internally (for external HDD opened casing is OK) and should have original stickers on them.
Permanently delete (wipe) of HDD who’s condition allow this to be done is guaranteed as well as proper recycle of all parts after being used for research purposes.
Contact email:
recovery@computer-systems.gr
Panagiotis Karydopoulos
00302310672799
www.computer-systems.gr
