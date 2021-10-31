Loveforce International Signs John Chambers to a Two Year Production Deal
Loveforce International Signed Songwriter, Producer, and Music Publisher, John Chambers, to a two-year Production and Administrative Co-Publishing Deal.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International is proud to announce the signing of Songwriter-Producer, John Chambers to a two year production deal. The deal will include over 20 songs he co-wrote and co-produced with Loveforce International Recording Artist, Billy Ray Charles. The deal will also include any songs Chambers produces over the next two years.
John Chambers has been writing songs for several years, primarily as a lyricist. He is also a music publisher with about 30 songs in his catalog. He met Billy Ray Charles at one of Billy’s nightclub gigs in Las Vegas. The two began collaborating.
The agreement between Chambers and Loveforce International will include an Administrative Co-Publishing Deal. The deal will be between Loveforce International Music BMI and Chambers Johnny Caz Publishing BMI. Loveforce International will be the Administrative Co-Publisher.
“We are proud to welcome Mr. Chambers into our Loveforce International Family,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “We are certain that he will be an asset,” he continued.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
John Chambers has been writing songs for several years, primarily as a lyricist. He is also a music publisher with about 30 songs in his catalog. He met Billy Ray Charles at one of Billy’s nightclub gigs in Las Vegas. The two began collaborating.
The agreement between Chambers and Loveforce International will include an Administrative Co-Publishing Deal. The deal will be between Loveforce International Music BMI and Chambers Johnny Caz Publishing BMI. Loveforce International will be the Administrative Co-Publisher.
“We are proud to welcome Mr. Chambers into our Loveforce International Family,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “We are certain that he will be an asset,” he continued.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories