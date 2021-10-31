New Management for Local Self-Storage Facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee
Spring Hill, TN, October 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Local acquisition of Store It Spring Hill is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Spring Hill. BC North Partners, Entity - Beechcroft Storage LLC, of Store It Spring Hill purchased this facility for an undisclosed price. Store It Spring Hill provides 24-hour access to inside climate-controlled units, drive-up units, and boxes and moving supplies at their secure facility to the local community serving Spring Hill, Jameson, Thompson’s Station and Burwood. Store It Spring Hill is comprised of 284 units totaling 37,450 rentable square feet at this time. An expansion is underway and more units will become available once that expansion is completed. Projected date for this expansion completion is to be announced.
BC North Partners, Entity - Beechcroft Storage LLC have contracted with Absolute Storage Management (ASM) to provide professional self-storage management. Store It Spring Hill was officially under new management as of October 5, 2021.
If you would like to speak to the local manager, please stop by the location at 830 Beechcroft Road or call local manager, Alex Durrigan, at (615) 434-6378.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States and is number nine on Inside Self Storage's top management companies list for 2021. Founded in 2002, ASM’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Jackson, MS. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.absolutemgmt.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
