PharmD Live® Ends October’s American Pharmacists Month
Washington, DC, October 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PharmD Live®, the pharmacist-led telehealth company focused on reducing adverse drug effects, ended an active American Pharmacist Month with a full slate of new material regarding the importance of pharmacists to the healthcare system.
“October was a wonderful celebration of hardworking pharmacists and the benefits of pharmacy,” commented PharmD Live CEO, Cynthia Nwaubani, PharmD, BCGP, CMTM. “Pharmacists' innovations touch our daily lives and most importantly, pharmacists complete the care cycle for patients. PharmD Live’s pharmacist leaders are rooted in rigorous education and the highest standards of professionalism. We appreciate all of our physicians, patients, and partners who engaged with us during American Pharmacists Month.”
Check out the latest video and articles from PharmD Live.
Videos
Cynthia Nwaubani, PharmD
Jisha Thomas, PharmD
Hannah Grice, PharmD
Kelly Wesselman, PharmD
Articles
Aduhelm: The New Alzheimer’s Drug and its Coverage Implications with Alzheimer’s Disease
By Giftina Wilson, PharmD Candidate
On June 7, 2021, the FDA approved the controversial Aduhelm® (aducanumab) for treating Alzheimer’s Disease despite inadequate evidence of the drug’s efficacy based on a highly debated post-hoc analysis.1 Currently, there is an ongoing discussion on whether Medicare will provide coverage of this new antibody to its beneficiaries.
Aduhelm: Development or Dissension?
By Minitha Jacob, PharmD Candidate, and Hannah Grice, PharmD
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is considered the most common cause of dementia and accounts for about 60% of cases (approximately 5.7 million adults) in the US. Alzheimer’s is primarily seen in patients aged 65 years and older. Statistics predict the number of cases to double by 2050.
2021 Updated Review of AGS Beers Criteria®
By Kelly Wesselman, PharmD
The American Geriatrics Society (AGS) Beers Criteria® for Potentially Inappropriate Medication (PIM) Use in Older Adults is a resource for physicians and pharmacists to make careful clinical decisions for their patients. Updated in 2019, using the AGS Beers Criteria® improves medication selection, educates clinicians and patients, reduces adverse drug events, and is valuable for evaluating quality of care, cost, and drug-use patterns in older adults. The safety and clinical efficacy of certain medications are of greater concern in those ages 65 and older. PharmD Live® regards the AGS Beers Criteria as an invaluable resource to provide the safest recommendations to patients and their providers.
Bridging the Gap: Tools to Improve Health Literacy
Nicole Salata, PharmD, MS, MBA, a pharmacist with PharmD Live, encountered a 50+-year-old woman on two types of insulin and four anti-diabetic oral medications who still regularly had blood sugar levels in the 200-300 range. The Spanish-speaking patient had a language barrier, among other health literacy issues. Dr. Salata is a fluent Spanish speaker as well. She says, “We had a one-hour Medication Therapy Management appointment that took an extra unscheduled hour.”
About PharmD Live
PharmD Live’s telehealth solutions rest on a nation-wide network of clinical pharmacists and AI-driven technology capable of identifying, predicting and preventing medication risks and gaps in care. PharmD Live’s personalized and proactive care delivery model is designed to improve patient outcomes and drive clinical efficiency and value-based profitability.
“October was a wonderful celebration of hardworking pharmacists and the benefits of pharmacy,” commented PharmD Live CEO, Cynthia Nwaubani, PharmD, BCGP, CMTM. “Pharmacists' innovations touch our daily lives and most importantly, pharmacists complete the care cycle for patients. PharmD Live’s pharmacist leaders are rooted in rigorous education and the highest standards of professionalism. We appreciate all of our physicians, patients, and partners who engaged with us during American Pharmacists Month.”
Check out the latest video and articles from PharmD Live.
Videos
Cynthia Nwaubani, PharmD
Jisha Thomas, PharmD
Hannah Grice, PharmD
Kelly Wesselman, PharmD
Articles
Aduhelm: The New Alzheimer’s Drug and its Coverage Implications with Alzheimer’s Disease
By Giftina Wilson, PharmD Candidate
On June 7, 2021, the FDA approved the controversial Aduhelm® (aducanumab) for treating Alzheimer’s Disease despite inadequate evidence of the drug’s efficacy based on a highly debated post-hoc analysis.1 Currently, there is an ongoing discussion on whether Medicare will provide coverage of this new antibody to its beneficiaries.
Aduhelm: Development or Dissension?
By Minitha Jacob, PharmD Candidate, and Hannah Grice, PharmD
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is considered the most common cause of dementia and accounts for about 60% of cases (approximately 5.7 million adults) in the US. Alzheimer’s is primarily seen in patients aged 65 years and older. Statistics predict the number of cases to double by 2050.
2021 Updated Review of AGS Beers Criteria®
By Kelly Wesselman, PharmD
The American Geriatrics Society (AGS) Beers Criteria® for Potentially Inappropriate Medication (PIM) Use in Older Adults is a resource for physicians and pharmacists to make careful clinical decisions for their patients. Updated in 2019, using the AGS Beers Criteria® improves medication selection, educates clinicians and patients, reduces adverse drug events, and is valuable for evaluating quality of care, cost, and drug-use patterns in older adults. The safety and clinical efficacy of certain medications are of greater concern in those ages 65 and older. PharmD Live® regards the AGS Beers Criteria as an invaluable resource to provide the safest recommendations to patients and their providers.
Bridging the Gap: Tools to Improve Health Literacy
Nicole Salata, PharmD, MS, MBA, a pharmacist with PharmD Live, encountered a 50+-year-old woman on two types of insulin and four anti-diabetic oral medications who still regularly had blood sugar levels in the 200-300 range. The Spanish-speaking patient had a language barrier, among other health literacy issues. Dr. Salata is a fluent Spanish speaker as well. She says, “We had a one-hour Medication Therapy Management appointment that took an extra unscheduled hour.”
About PharmD Live
PharmD Live’s telehealth solutions rest on a nation-wide network of clinical pharmacists and AI-driven technology capable of identifying, predicting and preventing medication risks and gaps in care. PharmD Live’s personalized and proactive care delivery model is designed to improve patient outcomes and drive clinical efficiency and value-based profitability.
Contact
PharmD LiveContact
Robert Bozzuto
717-418-8485
www.pharmdlive.com
Robert Bozzuto
717-418-8485
www.pharmdlive.com
Categories