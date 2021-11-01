Instant Affiliate Insights from Publisher Discovery
Publisher Discovery Insights lets anyone now get an instant view of any advertiser or affiliate website in the Publisher Discovery database totally free of charge. The tool shows details of the website or blog and its affiliate relationships from the database of over 2 Billion links in over 3.5 million affiliate website domains.
Bath, United Kingdom, November 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Latest update brings instant insights.
Insights on advertisers
As long as the website is currently live and online, the tool shows up how many affiliates are seen linking and which networks are used along with the mix of affiliate types.
It gives a merchant an instant insight into any other advertiser’s affiliate and network relationships - great for a quick check for competitor benchmarking. It also shows how many new partners they’ve recruited - and how many lost.
It’s then simple to click on any of the metrics to dig in further as well and try the full platform for free with a trial account. That enables an advertiser to see the details of each affiliate in depth - and create a gap analysis against their own program to identify the relevant and valuable affiliates they’re missing out on.
It also lets a merchant get an alert each month to track changes in the competitive landscape.
Insights on affiliates
For affiliate managers looking to recruit new affiliates, the insights tool shows details on any publisher website using open affiliate links. That can be linking to any of over 400,000 programs worldwide.
A user can instantly see which networks they connect to, how many programs they are promoting, the relevant market vertical and keywords.
Again, clicking on any of the elements enables a link through the full detail in the platform and any contact details in the platform.
Number Crunching to Save Hours in Recruiting Affiliates
The AI and machine learning behind Publisher Discovery crunches the numbers to quickly help an advertiser find the right affiliates to promote their brand.
As Stephon Anthony of Master of Malt has said, “I can manage my time rather than diving into the affiliate network or through Google pages looking for affiliates. Saved me heaps of hours!"
Lee-Ann Johnstone on Affiliate Insider describes it as, “Publisher Discovery makes partner research a breeze. The platform is easy to use and their chrome extension saves time and puts you in the driving seat of growing your outbound affiliate and partner relationships.”
It’s easy to try it out on the Publisher Discovery website - simply type in the website address and click on the button and the insights will appear instantly. Try it four yourself on the Publisher Discovery website.
