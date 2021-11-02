Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Letter," by Barry Cole
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Letter - a bittersweet story of survival and sacrifice in WW2, by Barry Cole.
Oxford, United Kingdom, November 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About The Letter
Having survived the hell of Stalingrad and two years of bitter fighting on the Eastern Front, Sergeant Franz Mayer found he was now a deserter. Not by choice, it had to be said, but a reality nevertheless. Faced with the prospect of an SS firing squad, convinced that the war was in its final death throes his only hope lay in returning home. If fate had condemned him it now came to his rescue and aided by an elderly couple who had lost their only son in the war, he was able to return to his family. But fate hadn’t finished with him just yet.
It was purely by chance that the convoy of lorries passed through the village but it changed everything. Plagued by his conscience over what he had witnessed, Franz knew there was only one thing left to do. He must return to the war. But before leaving, he wrote a letter to the old couple who had saved his life, asking his wife to post it should he not return. A letter that would unwittingly unite the two families and give them the strength to face the hardships which lay ahead in their war-ravaged country.
The Letter is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 268 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941236
Dimensions: 12.7 x 1.7 x 20.3 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: BB08X7D1FPK
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/THELETTER
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About the Author
Barry Cole was born in Yorkshire and after leaving the army he began contributing stories and articles to the monthly magazines of two Native American charities. With a love of film, he then studied for two years at the London Screenwriters Workshop.
Barry’s first book, The Time Bandit was published in 2016, followed by a historical novel Shingas a few months later. His third book The Conquistadors Horse was published in 2018 and has been optioned as a short film by Looking Window Pictures.
After living on a narrowboat for several years, Barry has now returned to his roots in North Yorkshire.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
