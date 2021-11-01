Holiday Classic "Nutcracker" Gets Massive Makeover in Revolution Dance Theatre’s "Hot Chocolate"
New holiday concert set to debut at the Aronoff Center this December
Cincinnati, OH, November 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Revolution Dance Theatre, Cincinnati’s first and only African American Dance Ensemble in residence at the Aronoff Center, opens its season with an updated “Nutcracker” experience, “Hot Chocolate” at Aronoff Center for the Arts, Jarson Kaplan Theatre, 650 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH, 45202. The classic Nutcracker tale is revisited with dancing dolls, falling snow, and the land of sweets. Surprises ensue, however, with a brand-new story and eclectic choreography set to the more soulful sounds of Christmas. With a brand-new story featuring original music arranged by Cincinnati Young Professionals, “Hot Chocolate” mixes Ballet with Hip Hop, Step and even Musical Theatre elements to create engaging entertainment for the whole family.
A grant from the ArtsWave Young Professionals fund allowed RDT to train and hire a small cohort of Young Professionals for professional theatre experience. Jeremy Griffin has led the charge on creating the original tracks for “Hot Chocolate.” One lucky member from the community will join the truly diverse cast of professional dancers and perform on the Aronoff Center stage. “Hot Chocolate” premieres December 10th and 11th 2021 at the Aronoff Center. Tickets: $32.25 are now on sale at www.RevoDance.com or 513.621.ARTS (2787).
Performances:
Dec. 10, 8:00 p.m. & Dec. 11, 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., 2021
"Hot Chocolate" is the opener of the season entitled the "First, Full & For," a celebration of the fact that Cincinnati finally has a defined African American Dance Ensemble presenting a full season of works at the Aronoff Center.
"Curves, Curls and Choreography": This Black History Month RDT celebrates the dancers and choreographers that are breaking the rules and moving ballet forward. Celebrate a new era in ballet in this fun, challenging and entertaining concert dance experience.
"Soul: Shaken and Stirred": June is Black Music Month and there's no better way to celebrate than seeing the dancers of Revolution Dance Theatre alongside some of the best live musical talent in Cincinnati. From Gospel to hip hop, R&B to jazz - this concert honors the extraordinary soundtrack black music has been throughout our lives. Revolution Dance Theatre is proud to collaborate with Cincinnati Music Accelerator in the creation of this project to highlight local musical talent!
Revolution Dance Theatre, Cincinnati's only African American Dance company in residence at the prestigious Aronoff Center for the Arts, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building cultural diversity in the world of dance. Intent on inclusion in ballet, RDT is committed to work that raises the level of access, visibility, and representation of African Americans in dance. The company presents a full concert season at the Aronoff Center, brings Master teachers and workshops to Cincinnati and partners with BLOC Ministries to bring free dance education to the Lower Price Hill Community. Led by David Choate, Producing Artistic Director, Revolution Dance Theatre is generously supported by ArtsWave and the Greater Cincinnati Foundation. For more information, visit https://www.revodance.com.
