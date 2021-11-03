Loveforce International Announces Its November Digital Singles Releases
Santa Clarita, CA, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This November, Loveforce International will release ten new digital singles. The releases will include new material from Recording Artists Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Stix Muzic Group, Ami Cannon and inRchild. The genres will include Jazz, Southern Soul, EDM House, Pop-Satire, and Holiday music. The singles will be released every Friday in the month of November.
“We have a wide variety of music genres along with interesting parings and releases on Artists that are different from the genres they may be known for,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We will offer holiday oriented music for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. We will offer two special songs for Thanksgiving on November 19th and two or three Christmas songs after Thanksgiving to kickoff the countdown to Christmas 2021,” he continued.
The new digital singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
“We have a wide variety of music genres along with interesting parings and releases on Artists that are different from the genres they may be known for,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We will offer holiday oriented music for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. We will offer two special songs for Thanksgiving on November 19th and two or three Christmas songs after Thanksgiving to kickoff the countdown to Christmas 2021,” he continued.
The new digital singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories