Grandcare Health Services, Post-Surgical Orthopedic Rehabilitation Specialist, Launches Their New Website
Pasadena, CA, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- GrandCare Health Services, the leading home health care provider specializing in post-surgical orthopedic rehabilitation, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website: grandcarehealth.com. The updated design offers simple navigation and engaging content to help visitors more easily understand the service offerings.
The new comprehensive website includes user-friendly features such as:
- Enhanced response functionality: Compatible with all browsers and mobile devices.
- Simple navigation: Reduction in the number of clicks it takes to navigate the site.
- Access to blog and company updates: These new features allow visitors to easily access the most up-to-date information about GrandCare, post-surgical orthopedic rehabilitation and the home health industry.
“We are very happy to launch our new website. It is a great representation of who we are as the leader in post-surgical orthopedic rehabilitation. This provides a platform for patients, providers and payors to learn more about who we are, how to partner with us and access the data they need to make an informed decision about their orthopedic home health needs.” - Jeaneen Cockrell, Chief Development Officer
About GrandCare Health Services
GrandCare Health Services is a 5-star provider of in-home medical care, specializing in post-surgical orthopedic rehabilitation. GrandCare has been a trusted provider for patients, bundles, and orthopedic surgeons in the Southern California region since 2003. GrandCare is proud to be recognized as one of America’s Great Places to Work in Healthcare 3 years in a row.
Contact
GrandCare Health ServicesContact
Sydnie Klett
866-544-2447
www.grandcarehealth.com
Sydnie Klett
866-544-2447
www.grandcarehealth.com
