Loutopia Exhibition Opening This Friday at Trust Cocktail Bar Inside TechArtista Downtown
St. Louis, MO, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As part of TechArtista’s Artist-in-Residency program, they have teamed up with artist Jayvn Solomon to bring the Loutopia art exhibition to their Downtown location. TechArtista Downtown will host the Loutopia Exhibition Opening on Friday, November 5, from 5pm to 9pm at 401 Pine Street in Downtown St. Louis that will be free and open to the public. TechArtista will also be hosting an artist talk and roundtable event open to the public on November 16 at 6pm. The exhibition will be on view Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm until Friday, May 13, 2022.
The Opening Exhibition will feature artist-designed coasters, postcards, and stickers for attendees to take home. Guests will be able to enjoy a libation from Trust craft cocktail bar while music sets the mood for imagination and transformation.
Loutopia is a visual exploration of how citizens can use art, nature, and sustainable systems to both regenerate and maximize the potential of existing buildings and spaces in St. Louis, both aesthetically and functionally. Throughout this series of renderings, Jayvn has taken photos of existing spaces in St. Louis and reimagined how these spaces could actually work to suit the needs of St. Louis. Given the many challenges we face in our community in St. Louis, most concepts vary in focus but center around a simple concept, which is potential versus reality.
Jayvn often goes outside to enjoy the fresh air and observe the scenery in his hometown. In these moments, he looks upon the city and fantasizes about what could be - parking garages in need of a mural, overlooked green rooftop opportunities, areas filled in with concrete that could be a rain garden, and beyond. Simultaneously, he has a desire to further combine his interests and topics he cares about: environmental stewardship, conservation, public art, alternative energy, innovative technology, socially equitable spaces, and community building. Jayvn got tired of putting up with the anxiety of simply thinking about these things and decided to paint the picture for himself and others. Hence, he decided to use his skills and imagination to create a series of images now called Loutopia.
Jayvn’s intent with this work is to excite one single thought and belief in his community: that the Loutopia concept could very well be our reality in St. Louis. Since beginning this project, he has had the opportunity to create several murals locally, design and create an augmented-reality-based, live-stream concert, design and install St. Louis’ first public futsal court located in Dutchtown, and connect with many St. Louisans on several levels. Moving forward, Jayvn hopes to work with the community even more and grow this effort into several real-life case studies. He believes these collaborative, functional, and publicly creative moments will get people to understand the potential.
TechArtista’s Artist-in-Residence program includes one year of free studio space, an art exhibition at one of our locations, plus support and resources from a coworking community.
Trust is a craft cocktail bar and event space in TechArtista Downtown. TechArtista is a diverse, city-wide, ecosystem of coworking spaces with private offices made up of creatives, business types, non-profit professionals, and anyone with a calling. Their main goal is to provide a world-class, amenity-rich, coworking experience so that their members can achieve their goals. Founded in 2014 at their flagship location in the Central West End by Christopher Holt, they have since expanded into Downtown, The Grove, and University City. In fact, TechArtista is the only coworking company in St. Louis to offer universal access across multiple locations in the city to all of its members.
Laura Heying
(314) 898-0933
www.techartista.org/
